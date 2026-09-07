The US Department of State outlined the consequences facing foreign students who remain in the country beyond their programme end date

Foreign students on F visas are required to leave the United States within 60 days of completing their studies, including any authorised practical training

Students who overstay risk having their visas automatically voided under US law, which could affect their ability to obtain future US visas

The United States Department of State has issued a clear warning to foreign students about what will happen to them if they fail to depart the country after completing their studies.

According to the US government's official student visa guidelines, foreign students studying in the United States on an F visa must leave the country within 60 days of the programme end date recorded on their Form I-20, including any period of authorised practical training.

US states rules for international students after programme completion. Photo credit: Yahoo sports.

Source: UGC

Consequences of Overstaying a Student Visa

Remaining in the United States beyond that 60-day window places a student "out of status" under American immigration law. Once a student falls out of status, their visa is automatically voided by operation of law under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This means any multiple-entry visa that was cancelled due to overstaying will no longer be valid for future travel to the United States.

The consequences do not end there. Overstaying may also make a student ineligible for future US visas in certain circumstances, a significant setback for anyone who wishes to return to the country for work, tourism, or further study.

Students who need more time in the country have the option of requesting an extension of stay through US Citizenship and Immigration Services before their authorised period expires.

List of African countries selected for US Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US State Department registered about 129,516 prospective applicants for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme from across the world.

African countries featured prominently on the DV-2026 list, with Egypt, Algeria, Sudan and Kenya among those recording the highest number of selectees.

Source: Legit.ng