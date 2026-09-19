The UAE has published the official requirements for top students and university graduates seeking to renew their Golden residency permit

Secondary school students must score at least 95% from a public or private school, while the permit must have been issued in Dubai

University graduates applying under the scheme must meet GPA thresholds and have graduated within the last two years

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially outlined the documentation and eligibility conditions that top students and graduates must meet to qualify for a renewal of the country's coveted Golden residency permit.

Details published by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai break the eligible categories into three distinct groups, each with its own set of requirements.

The UAE announces requirements for Golden residency permit renewal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements for top secondary school students

Students seeking renewal on the basis of academic excellence at secondary level must provide a copy of their passport, a copy of their Dubai-issued residence permit, and a general secondary school certificate from either a public or private school. Crucially, the certificate must reflect a score of no less than 95%.

UAE: Requirements for University graduates

For those who completed their degrees at universities within the UAE, applicants must submit a passport copy, a residence permit issued in Dubai, and proof of a bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree. The university in question must rank among the top 100 institutions globally according to an international classification recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education.

Graduates of international universities face a slightly different set of conditions. In addition to a passport and Dubai-issued residence permit, they must present a degree from a university licensed by the Ministry of Education, along with official transcripts showing a GPA of 3.5 or above. Applicants must also have graduated within the past two years at the time of applying.

The Golden Visa is a long-term UAE residency programme that allows eligible individuals, including exceptional students, skilled professionals, and investors, to live and work in the country without requiring a national sponsor. The scheme has been particularly attractive to African professionals and students navigating the broader global conversation around mobility and opportunity.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the UAE mentioned two African countries whose citizens are eligible for 14-day and 60-day visa-on-arrival.

Conditions for UAE Golden Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE listed the four conditions foreign graduates must meet to qualify for the UAE Golden Residency programme. The 10-year renewable permit allows successful applicants to live, work, study and invest in the Emirates without a local sponsor.

The rules set a strict path, including graduation from a top-100 global university, a minimum 3.5 GPA and application within two years of graduation. For young Nigerians and other Africans seeking opportunities abroad, meeting these requirements could offer a more stable future in the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng