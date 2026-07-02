The UAE clarified that individuals could live and work independently under a freelance visa after obtaining the required freelance work permit or licence

Authorities said freelance visa holders could sponsor their spouse and children if they met the country's income and residency requirements

Prospective applicants were advised to obtain their freelance permits through the relevant Dubai authorities before applying for a residence visa

Foreign nationals who lose their jobs in the United Arab Emirates may remain in the country by obtaining a freelance visa, provided they meet the legal requirements set out under the country's employment regulations.

The freelance permit allows individuals to work independently without being tied to a specific employer or employment contract. Instead, they earn income by offering services to individuals or businesses on a project or task basis while remaining self-employed.

Dubai's modern skyline continued to attract millions of international visitors every year.s. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UAE freelance visa?

The arrangement is provided for under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which implements the Federal Decree Law on the Regulation of Employment Relations, Khaleej Times explains.

Under the regulations, a freelance permit is available to people who wish to work independently without sponsorship from a company or employer. Freelancers are permitted to undertake assignments for clients over an agreed period or provide specific services without becoming employees of those clients.

The law also provides that the UAE government will continue to determine the procedures for registering freelancers, as well as the rules governing the issuance, renewal and cancellation of freelance work permits.

Individuals planning to work as freelancers in Dubai are required to obtain a freelance work permit or freelance licence from the relevant authority before applying for a freelance residence visa.

International tourists explored the UAE under visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Where should applicants obtain permits?

Prospective applicants in Dubai can obtain freelance licences through the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism or eligible free zone authorities, depending on the nature of their profession or business activity.

Only individuals who have secured the required freelance work permit or certificate from the appropriate authority are eligible to apply for a freelance residence visa.

Can freelance visa holders sponsor family?

Freelancers living legally in the UAE may also sponsor their spouse and children if they satisfy the country's residency sponsorship requirements.

Applicants are generally expected to provide supporting documents, including proof of employment or income. Current requirements typically include a minimum monthly income of Dh4,000 without accommodation or Dh3,000 where accommodation is provided.

People seeking further guidance on residence permits or family sponsorship can also approach the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security for official information.

Although the freelance visa provides greater flexibility for professionals who wish to work independently, applicants are advised to review the latest eligibility conditions and licensing requirements with the relevant authorities before submitting their applications.

Full list of countries eligible for visa-free entry to UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs. Millions of visitors arrive in the UAE every year for tourism, business and family visits.

Source: Legit.ng