As Nigeria celebrates its 64th year of independence, it's a fitting moment to reflect on the nation's journey and its symbols of unity and identity.

One such symbol is the flag that represented Nigeria before it gained independence in 1960.

Between 1914 and 1960, Nigeria's flag was a British Blue Ensign adorned with a unique badge.

This badge featured a green six-pointed star, known as the Seal of Solomon, encircling a Tudor Crown, which was later replaced by St Edward's Crown in 1953. Below this emblem, the word "Nigeria" was inscribed in white on a red disc.

Nigeria’s colonial flag: A historical reflection

This flag was adopted following the amalgamation of the Southern Nigeria Protectorate and Northern Nigeria Protectorate, symbolizing the unity of the newly formed Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria.

The badge on the flag also served as the emblem for the governor-general of Nigeria. In April 1940, former colonial governor-general Frederick Lugard provided insight into the design of the green hexagram on the flag.

He explained:

"The design of the interlaced triangles is I think commonly called Solomon's Seal. I do not know if and when it was adopted as the seal of Islam but it was found on the lid of a very handsome goblet or jug of brass and copper covered with designs, which was captured by the troops when the Emir of Kontagora, the principal slave-raider in Northern Nigeria was defeated. I thought it an appropriate badge for Northern Nigeria and as far as I can remember it was my own suggestion. On amalgamation of North and South it was adopted as the emblem of united Nigeria."

Despite its official status, the colonial flag was not universally accepted. As Nigeria approached independence, a competition was held in 1959 to design a new flag. Taiwo Akinkunmi emerged as the winner, and his design became the national flag of Nigeria in 1960, replacing the colonial emblem.

As we commemorate Nigeria's 64th year of independence, it's essential to remember the symbols that have shaped the nation's identity and the journey towards unity and self-determination.

Nigerian flag 1914 to 1952

Civil Ensign of Nigeria (1914–1952)

Flag of the governor-general of Nigeria (1914–1952)

