The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has claimed that Iran has been killing Americans and "attacking Americans across this planet" for 47 years.

Rubio made the claim while speaking at a press conference along with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, March 26.

The US presidency maintained that the ongoing American and Israeli military operation against Iran in the Middle East was in the interest of the country and its people.

The US says Iran is killing Americans for 47 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump administration posited that other presidents of the United States should have started a war against Iran long before he came to office.

Rubio's statement reads in part:

"And other presidents had an opportunity to do something about it, and they all warned about how Iran was dangerous, but they refused to act. This president is not someone who's going to refuse to act. He's not going to leave a danger like that in place. He is going to address it. And that is what he is doing."

However, Americans have started expressing mixed feelings about the U.S. Secretary of State's statement. Below are some of their comments:

Chris Nolen criticised the US government:

"'Killing and attacking Americans across the planet for 47 years'. During this time, Iran has killed *checks notes* about 100 American civilians. That’s… less than 2 1/2 American civilians per year. These people are doing mental somersaults trying to justify a completely unprovoked act of military aggression that was done for the sake of Israel. It should make every American sick to their stomach."

Kevin Castley knocks Trump's administration:

"The US has been killing Americans for Israel during that time. The sad thing is that both the USA and Iran are countries founded on revolution and are natural allies against Israel, a state that has killed both of their people. The founding fathers of America have more in common with the Islamic revolution in Iran than they do with the Zionist empire, which was a spearhead of British imperialism, something America was founded on rejecting."

Piyush Srivastava questioned Trump's claim:

"On the contrary, it is Israel and America that have been killing millions of innocent civilians across the globe. Name one country which Iran has invaded. Just one?"

Joe Boyko criticised the statement:

"For the last 20 years, elements within our government have been beating a steady war drum on Iran. Random killings from tribal factions operating within the borders of a nation aren't an official act of war by that nation. If that's the justification for using military force, you'd have to apply that same standard to multiple dozens of other nations. And that would be a completely irrational foreign policy agenda."

See the video of the press conference on X here:

Source: Legit.ng