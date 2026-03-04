A United States military commander linked President Donald Trump to biblical prophecies during a briefing with non-commissioned officers

The complaint highlights the use of extremist Christian rhetoric to justify military actions in Iran

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) said it has received over 200 complaints regarding religious extremism in the US military communications

Washington, DC, USA - A United States military commander has allegedly said President Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

The commanders reportedly invoked extremist Christian rhetoric about biblical “end times” to justify involvement in the Iran war to troops.

The US commander reportedly said this while speaking with a group of non-commissioned officers.

As reported by the UK Independent, this is according to a complaint filed with a religious freedom watchdog.

The anonymous complaint was provided to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation by one complainant, identified as a noncommissioned officer (NCO) in attendance at the Monday briefing on behalf of 15 troops.

The NCO’s complaint was filed on behalf of 15 troops, including 11 Christians, one Muslim person, and one Jewish person.

Freelance journalist Jonathan Larsen first reported this on his Substack.

“He urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”

“He said that ‘President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth’”

According to the report, the superior “had a big grin on his face when he said all of this, which made his message seem even more crazy.”

According to The Guardian, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) president and a U.S. Air Force veteran, Mikey Weinstein, said the organization has received more than 200 complaints from “well in excess of 50 installations.”

Weinstein suggested the reports indicate an increase in Christian extremism in the military.

“Anytime Israel or the U.S. is involved in the Middle East, we get this stuff about Christian nationalists who’ve taken over our government, and certainly our U.S. military.”

