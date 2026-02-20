Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

US President Trump Orders Release of Alien and UFO Files Amid Obama Remarks
US

US President Trump Orders Release of Alien and UFO Files Amid Obama Remarks

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • US President Donald Trump says he will order the release of government files on aliens and UFOs, citing public interest in the subject
  • The announcement comes after former President Barack Obama remarked in a podcast that he believes aliens are real, sparking widespread debate
  • Trump has criticised Obama’s comments, while insisting he himself has no firm opinion on the existence of extraterrestrial life

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will instruct federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, to begin identifying and releasing government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life.

The declaration was made in a post on Truth Social, where Trump said the move was “based on the tremendous interest shown” in the subject.

Obama sparks alien debate with podcast remarks, prompting Trump’s response.
Trump announces release of UFO files as public interest in extraterrestrial life grows. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty
Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, he added that the release would cover information on “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Obama’s comments on aliens

The announcement followed remarks by former US President Barack Obama, who told podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen last Saturday that he believes aliens are real. Obama said: “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51.” He added: “There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

After his comments made headlines, Obama clarified on Instagram that he was speaking about the statistical likelihood of life beyond Earth, given the vastness of the universe. He wrote: “I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Trump criticises Obama

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump accused Obama of revealing classified information, saying:

“He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake.” Asked if he personally believes aliens are real, Trump replied: “Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not.” He added that while many people believe in their existence, he “doesn’t have an opinion on it” and rarely discusses the topic.

Renewed interest in UFOs

Public interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial life has grown in recent years. In 2017, reports emerged about a secret Pentagon programme investigating testimony from US military pilots who had reported seeing strange objects in the sky. In 2022, Congress held its first hearings on UFOs in 50 years, and the Pentagon set up a dedicated office to collect reports of military encounters.

A US House of Representatives panel in 2023 produced no major revelations, and a Pentagon report in 2024 stated there was “no evidence” that the US government had encountered alien life, adding that most UFO sightings were ordinary objects.

Pentagon transparency on UFO sightings continues as Trump orders alien file disclosure.
US agencies prepare to identify and publish government records on aliens and UAPs. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty
Source: Getty Images

Trump’s admin releases top US secret kept hidden for 20 years

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Justice Department has released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files following Attorney General Pam Bondi's review of classified documents in the case. However, the highly anticipated client list was not included in the release.

"This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Bondi stated on February 27.

According to New York Post, many of the documents had already been released during Ghislaine Maxwell's federal criminal trial, which resulted in her decades-long imprisonment.

