US President Donald Trump safely transitioned to a backup plane after a minor electrical issue on Air Force One

President Trump heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos amidst safety concerns regarding Air Force One

Public reactions highlight mixed sentiments about the reliability of presidential aircraft and the ongoing political climate

President Donald Trump of the United States has reportedly landed safely on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, closer to Washington, and his aircraft was changed. This was after a "minor electrical issue" was identified by the crew in his initial plane, shortly before takeoff, according to the White House.

Following the Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab 747 landed, the president continued with his trip on a smaller Boeing 757. He had departed around midnight local time on Wednesday, January 21, which was two hours after the taking off of the initial flight.

A plane carrying US President Donald Trump experiences electrical glitches Photo Credit: @readDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

The US president will be joining world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It is very rare for a US president or vice president to experience an air safety incident, but it was not unprecedented.

In 2011, Air Force One aborted a landing over bad weather while President Barack Obama was on board for an event in Connecticut. Also in 2022, the Air Force Two plane was struck by birds in California when the then-Vice President Joe Biden, the landed without any problem.

Americans react as Trump's plane experiences glitches

The development, which was shared by CNN, has started generating reactions from Americans. Below are some of their reactions:

Nick claimed:

"Plot twist: the backup plane is just a regular 747 with a wifi password that says 'Make America Great Again"

Gbenga Giwa questioned the US:

"But we are told Air Force One can NEVER get ANY issue, and even if it does, it can be solved mid-air. They said it's White House on motion."

Americans react as Donald Trump's plane experiences glitches Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Ravi explained what happened:

"Air Force One has backup systems precisely for situations like this. Mechanical issues happen even with the most advanced aircraft. The real story here is safety protocol working as designed, not drama."

Giuliogaia alleged:

"One of Trump's greatest achievements has been to harm and shame his own worldwide supporters, allowing the worst left-wing leaders to come back and win."

Chris Dwyer tweeted:

"Oh, shocks. I don't care about Trump if something happened, but the others on the plane I was worried about. Could have been a great day, though."

Elizabeth Durack talked about the president's safety:

"James O'Keefe posted a video today of a guy near Davos talking about how he'd like to shoot down Air Force One. He went on and on. The guy was joking about historic, nonfunctioning artillery, but still, I wonder if it gave the Secret Service pause about the mindset of people there?"

You can read more comments on the news on X here:

Missile discovered in Niger after Sokoto bombing

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Niger state community has come under a fresh tension following the discovery of a suspected Tomahawk missile in the Mashegu LGA.

The suspected device has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in the state, who said that the security agencies are investigating the missile.

Nigerians have started reacting to the news, with some raising concerns about the recent operation of the United States.

Source: Legit.ng