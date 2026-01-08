President Donald Trump has defended ICE following Minneapolis shooting, blaming victim for the incident

Also reacting, the Minneapolis Mayor Frey disputed federal claims, urging ICE to leave the city

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation launched as video evidence contradicts official ICE narrative

Washington, US - Donald Trump has broken his silence over the fatal shooting of a woman by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

Specifically, Trump accused the victim of “viciously” attempting to run over a federal officer, a claim that has ignited widespread outrage and intensified political tensions.

The woman, identified by the Minneapolis City Council as Renee Nicole Good, was shot while inside her vehicle during an ICE operation in the city. She later died after her car crashed into a telephone pole.

Trump blames victim, defends ICE officer

In a post on his Truth Social platform, President Trump claimed the shooting occurred after the woman resisted arrest and allegedly used her vehicle as a weapon.

“She was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting. She violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer who seems to have shot her in self-defence," Trump wrote.

The president added that the officer involved was “now recovering in hospital” and accused what he described as the “Radical Left” of encouraging hostility towards law enforcement, Sky News reported.

Minneapolis officials reject federal account

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly rejected the administration’s version of events, accusing ICE and federal authorities of attempting to misrepresent the incident.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defence. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bullshlt," Frey said at a press conference.

He also criticised the continued deployment of ICE officers in the city, telling them to “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis amid rising tensions.

DHS says vehicle was ‘weaponised’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the agent’s actions, with spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stating that the woman attempted to “weaponise” her car.

According to DHS, the shooting occurred when the driver allegedly tried to run over an officer during an enforcement operation.

However, local officials and civil rights advocates have disputed that account, citing video footage circulating online.

Video footage fuels controversy

Video shared on social media appears to show ICE officers surrounding an SUV stopped in the middle of the road and demanding the driver open the door. As the vehicle moves forward, a different officer is seen firing at least two shots at close range, the Washington Post reported.

The SUV then strikes two parked cars before coming to a stop after hitting a telephone pole. A bullet hole isive seen on the windscreen in subsequent images from the scene.

FBI launches investigation as ICE operations continue

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed it has opened an investigation into the shooting.

Despite the backlash, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has insisted that ICE operations will continue in Minneapolis as part of the administration’s intensified immigration crackdown.

ICE activity has increased significantly under President Trump, with officers frequently conducting street-level arrests, a tactic that has drawn criticism from local leaders and rights organisations.

Democrats accuse Trump of ‘gaslighting’

Former vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in the 2024 presidential election, condemned the president’s remarks and called for an independent investigation.

“This is pure gaslighting,” Harris said in a post on X.

She added:

“A full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary.”

