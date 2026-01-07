Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers that Democrats would likely impeach him again if the GOP loses control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections

The US president spoke at a House Republican retreat, urging party unity as polls show voter dissatisfaction with the economy and governance

Trump, the only US president impeached twice, said past impeachment efforts were politically motivated and could resurface if Democrats regain power

WASHINGTON, DC - United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, saying that if his party loses control of Congress in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, Democrats will find a reason to impeach him again.

His comments came during a retreat for House Republicans in Washington, where he framed the elections as a critical battle for his political survival and the future of his agenda.

Addressing House Republican members at an annual policy retreat held at the recently renamed Trump-Kennedy Centre, Trump urged lawmakers to remain united and focused on securing victories in November.

With Republicans holding a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, he said the midterm elections were pivotal, as reported by NBC News.

"You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached,” Trump said.

During his speech, Trump stressed the importance of party unity and discipline, encouraging Republicans to rally around key issues and work collectively to win back seats.

Republicans are currently maintaining a narrow majority, and the president’s appeal reflects concerns within the GOP about historical midterm trends and internal divisions.

Reps mull Trump impeachment

Trump’s comments follow growing speculation that Democrats, if they retake one or both chambers of Congress, could pursue investigations into his policies and conduct.

Some Democrat lawmakers have already publicly questioned Trump’s actions on various fronts, indicating that renewed oversight and legislative pressure could follow a shift in congressional control.

In the aftermath of the U.S. operation in Venezuela to capture that country's president, Nicolás Maduro, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., suggested Trump's actions could warrant impeachment.

"Today, many Democrats have understandably questioned whether impeachment is possible again under the current political reality," she said in a statement.

"I am reconsidering that view. Even if Republicans refuse to act, Democrats cannot remain silent or passive in the face of actions this extreme from this Administration."

Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice by the House of Representatives, though he was acquitted by the Senate both times.

His first impeachment occurred in 2019 over allegations of pressuring Ukraine to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden—charges he denied and was cleared of in the Senate trial.

His second impeachment was in 2021 following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, again ending in acquittal.

Why is midterm election held in US?

Midterm elections traditionally pose challenges for the party holding the presidency. According to NBC News, recent polls indicate significant voter dissatisfaction with the economy and other issues, contributing to uncertainty about Republican prospects this year.

All members of the House and a third of senators are up for re-election in November, which could determine whether Republicans can continue carrying out their agenda in the final two years of Trump's second term.

With less than a year before the midterm elections, which will determine control of all 435 seats in the House and 33 Senate seats, Trump acknowledged this pressure while urging GOP lawmakers to broaden their messaging on priority issues like healthcare, election integrity and crime to appeal to a wider electorate.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats surged to the majority in the House, winning 235 seats, while Republicans kept control of the Senate.

The 2018 margins dwarfed those in 2016, a presidential election year, when Democrats won only 194 seats. The 2018 blue surge ultimately paved the way for Democrats to push for two impeachments of Trump.

