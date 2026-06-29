A trio of sisters from Brazil has captured global attention after Guinness recognised them as the world’s most aged sibling group, totaling 316 years together

Scientists at the University of Sao Paulo have launched the DNA Longevo Project to explore what keeps them physically and mentally strong well beyond a century

By analysing families with multiple centenarians, researchers hope to uncover genetic markers that protect against frailty, cognitive decline, and age-related illness

Three sisters from Brazil drew attention after Guinness World Records recognised them as the oldest living group of siblings in the world.

Their combined age was 316, a total that led researchers to investigate the foundations of exceptional longevity and continued resilience in later life.

Researchers examine Brazilian sisters' DNA to uncover genetic factors behind exceptional longevity and health. Photo credit: The Business Times.

Source: Instagram

Sisters above 100 share secret to long life

The video was shared by @reuters and described a study based at the University of Sao Paulo.

Reports gathered that the DNA Longevo Project was led by Mayana Zatz from the Human Genome Research Centre.

The research sought to understand the biological factors behind ageing and why some individuals remained physically and cognitively robust at very advanced ages.

The sisters lived in Rio de Janeiro and were identified through LongeviQuest, an organisation that verifies longevity records and partners with Guinness World Records.

Zulina de Deus Nunes is 103, Zoraide de Deus Mota is 104, and Levita de Deus Nunes is 109. Levita worked as a craftswoman and later at a television network.

Zoraide had been a nurse and raised 5 children. Zulina had been a stay at home mother and raised 6 children.

All three described their lives as fairly ordinary, and each credited a healthy diet and an active lifestyle for their long years.

One recalled a childhood spent swimming and fishing in rivers when food was fresh and refrigeration was not available. Another stressed the importance of breastfeeding in early life.

Three sisters named the world’s oldest siblings trend online. Photo credit: The Reuters.

Source: TikTok

Researchers explained that the study would compare nonagenarians and centenarians with people who had developed frailty, cognitive decline or chronic disease.

The aim was to identify inherited traits linked to longevity. The team planned to use DNA testing to look for protective genes, and the lead scientist noted that the more families with multiple centenarians that were included, the more accurate the findings would be.

A representative from LongeviQuest said that when siblings reached such ages, a strong genetic element was likely, though living near one another and having family support also mattered.

The academic team believed inherited factors could carry more weight than environmental influences in maintaining health later in life.

The study set a target of 500 centenarians to reach more definitive conclusions about longevity.

Investigators hoped to learn how genetic factors might protect the heart, muscles and cognitive function from age related decline.

The report was filed by correspondents in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo and edited by senior editorial staff.

Reactions trail video of 3 sisters above 100 years old

Several social media users including Nigerians all over the world stormed the comments section to react.

@Danis said:

"My grandmother is 113 years old."

@ÀBÜ SǟЎэɇ wrote:

"My grandfather is 109 years old and still alive."

@Amanda is Singing said:

"I also want to know if they’re living together. Genetics is a factor- but so is quality of life. If they get to spend a lot of time together and with family and friends it’s really good for their health."

See the video below:

Man reportedly clocks 113 years old

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his grandfather at 113 years.

Twitter users flooded the comment section of the young man to wish his grandfather well.

Source: Legit.ng