Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has stepped away from his re-election campaign, citing the need to prioritise governing over politics

His decision followed growing criticism linked to a massive fraud scandal that has shaken the state

Walz said he wanted to devote his energy to protecting Minnesotans rather than defending his own political interests

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that he would not seek re-election, stepping away from his campaign amid mounting criticism over a massive fraud scandal affecting the state.

In a statement, Walz recalled his earlier decision to pursue a third term.

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort."

Fraud scandal pressures Minnesota leadership

Fox reported that the Governor’s decision came as Minnesota continued to grapple with the fallout of a large-scale fraud scandal that had drawn national attention. Walz said he had reflected on the situation with his family and advisers during the holiday period.

“But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

Walz focuses on governing, not politics

Walz explained that his priority was to continue serving Minnesotans rather than engaging in a political contest.

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

His withdrawal marked a significant shift in Minnesota’s political landscape, leaving the race open for other contenders as the state dealt with the ongoing scandal.

What to know about Tim Walz?

Tim Walz is Minnesota’s 41st Governor, first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Born on April 6, 1964, in West Point, Nebraska, Walz grew up with strong values of public service and community. Before entering politics, he served in the Army National Guard and worked as a teacher.

He represented Minnesota’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019. As Governor, Walz focused on education, clean energy, reproductive rights, and tax relief for the middle class. He is married to Gwen Whipple, with whom he has two children.

