A small aircraft hit a car while making an emergency landing on a major highway in Florida, United States, on Monday, December 8

The plan suddenly descended onto the Interstate 95, a major north-south highway running along the eastern coast, crashing with a 2023 Toyota Camry

The now-viral video showed the aeroplane hitting the vehicle, bouncing slightly, and sending sparks on the road

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Florida, USA - The chilling moment a small plane crash-landed on top of a car in Florida, United States (US), was caught on camera on Monday, December 8.

As reported by US Today, Tailwinds Flying of Merritt Island owns the plane, which departed on an instructional flight before losing power in both engines.

Footage captures a plane crash-landing on a moving car in the US. Photo credit: @MyNews13

Source: Twitter

The Beechcraft 55 aeroplane was conveying a pilot and a passenger when it experienced engine problems, according to CNN. It came crashing down directly onto a 2023 Toyota Camry driving down Interstate 95 in Cocoa, Florida, around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 8, smashing pieces of the vehicle as it landed.

US plane makes emergency landing

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) spoke on the incident and said the aircraft, a fixed-wing multi-engine Beechcraft 55, was attempting to make an emergency landing on the freeway when it collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry.

There were two people aboard the plane: the pilot, a 27-year-old man from Orlando, and a passenger, a 27-year-old man from Temple Terrace, reported Fox News 13.

A 57-year-old woman was behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry when she was hit by the plane, FHP said. She was taken to Viera Hospital with what has been described as minor injuries, as per the report.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on I-95 and crashed into a Toyota Camry in the US. Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol FHP

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to US plane crash

Meanwhile, internet users from across the world shared their thoughts after watching the video of the crash.

Legit.ng captured some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:

Leslie Motta wrote:

"Very scary hope everyone is OK."

@realdentro tweeted:

"Nah, this is scary!"

@Tabelo2000 wrote:

"I think the car saved the pilot and anyone inside by landing on it first. Why do all bad things always happen to America? Every time something bad happens, it’s always in America."

@waldropbrandon2 said:

"Only in Florida can your evening commute include dodging airplanes. Glad everyone walked away — that could’ve been tragic."

Read more on aircraft crashes:

Sosoliso plane crash survivor speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kechi Okwuchi, a plane crash survivor, paid tribute to the victims of the tragic Sosoliso air accident that happened in 2005.

The America Got Talent star reiterated her commitment to keep advancing a good course in honour of 'the 60 angels' who breathed their last during the tragic incident.

Kechi survived but sustained severe burns during the plane crash.

Source: Legit.ng