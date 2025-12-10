As the year winds to an end, one thing that is not in doubt is that the aviation sector witnessed some tragedies in 2025

In 2025, the aviation sector worldwide witnessed some tragedies that went on to dominate news headlines.

Air travel is known as the safest means of travelling but some families whose relatives travelled by air were hit by tragic news in 2025.

As the year winds down, Legit.ng highlights some of the tragic aviation stories that dominated news headlines in 2025.

1. The Air India plane crash

On June 12, 2025, news broke that an Air India plane carrying 242 passengers went down on a building in Ahmadabad, India.

This plane crash represents the most tragic aviation story in 2025 as the crash took with it the lives of 241 passengers on board.

No only that, a lot of people on the ground at the BJ Medical college were killed as the plane crashed into a hostel.

Only one person, Vishwash Ramesh, who was onboard the aircraft survived the tragedy.

2. Two planes collide over Potomac River

In January 2025, it was reported that a military airplane collided with an American Airlines airplane and both fell into the Potomac River in Washington.

The civilian aircraft, known as American Eagle flight 5342 was travelling from Wichita in Kansas to Reagan Washington National Airport.

The American Eagle flight 5342 was about to land when it collided with a US Army helicopter - a UH-60 Black Hawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The army helicopter was on a training flight.

An air traffic controller who witnessed the sad event said, as quoted by Sky News UK:

"Um, I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven't seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ [the type of plane that crashed] and a helicopter that hit, I would say a half-mile off the approach."

There were 63 passengers on the civilian aircraft while three soldiers were onboard the army helicopter. No survivors were found.

3. Military plane crashes into school in Bangladesh

On Monday, July 21, many people were reported dead after a military plane crashed into a school in the Uttara suburb of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

At least, 16 people were reported dead, many of them students of Milestone School and College.

The military plane, an F-7 jet belonged to the Bangladesh armed forces and was said to have experienced a technical fault after take off.

The pilot, identified as Flight Lieutenant Md. Taukir Islam reportedly tried to navigate the plane away from a populated area but failed.

Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's interim government, said at the time, as quoted by the BBC:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

