The US House Appropriations Committee reaffirmed its commitment to addressing religious persecution in Nigeria after completing a fact-finding visit

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu hosted a US delegation in Abuja as both countries expanded consultations on counter-terrorism and regional security

Diplomatic tensions rose after the Trump administration redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations

Fresh concerns over violence against civilians in Nigeria continued on Wednesday as the United States House Appropriations Committee restated Washington’s resolve to confront religious persecution around the world.

The committee issued the position in a short message on its official X account. It said America would not turn away from reports of deadly attacks.

The committee wrote that its work was guided by the president and that members had already carried out an on-the-ground assessment in Nigeria.

It explained that the findings would shape a forthcoming report and future policy guidance. According to the message, “Religious freedom and atrocity response are central to our NSRP bill.”

Its comments followed a recent visit by a delegation of US appropriators who were directed by President Donald Trump to undertake a fact-finding mission.

The visit came at a time of renewed scrutiny of Nigeria’s security record and claims of targeted attacks on Christian communities.

Delegation meets Nigerian officials

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu confirmed that he hosted the team in Abuja. He said the engagement built on earlier discussions held in Washington. Ribadu listed counter-terrorism, regional stability and the broader security partnership between both countries as the main points of interest.

A member of the US group, Representative Riley Moore, described the trip as a “very productive visit to Nigeria.” He said he also met Tiv and Catholic leaders in Benue State during the mission.

Diplomatic tension shapes engagements

The visit unfolded against a backdrop of diplomatic tension after the Trump administration again listed Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. The designation cited alleged religious freedom violations. The decision came with warnings that the United States could take further action if the situation did not improve.

The Nigerian government rejected the characterisation. Officials said insecurity in the country affected people of all religions and should not be reduced to a sectarian narrative.

On November 20, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed Ribadu to the Pentagon for talks on the worsening security environment. The same day, the US House Subcommittee on Africa convened a public hearing on the implications of the redesignation.

Last week, House Republicans raised fresh concerns during a joint briefing ordered by Trump, who directed Moore and the committee to investigate the situation and brief the White House.

