As global tensions flare following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, fears of a third world war loom large

Security experts are turning their focus to unexpected American cities that may be primary nuclear targets due to hidden strategic importance

From energy hubs to command centres, these locations reveal the chilling realities of modern warfare risk

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, global concern over a potential world war has intensified.

With China and Russia—two nuclear-armed allies of Iran—holding some of the largest arsenals in existence, the implications for the U.S. are grave.

Expert Lists Which US Cities Would Be First Targets Hit in WWIII. Photo credit: SbjStudio/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

While population centres like New York and Washington D.C. are obvious contenders for attack, security analysts have identified lesser-known but highly strategic American locations that could also be in the crosshairs.

Nuclear historian Alex Wellerstein told the Daily Mail: “If the adversary is Russia and their goal is to disable US retaliation, command centers and ICBM sites will be hit first. If the attacker is a rogue actor, symbolic or densely populated areas might be targeted instead.”

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

Though known for its tropical beauty, Honolulu is highly vulnerable due to its military footprint, including Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.

Its geographic isolation also complicates emergency response efforts.

2. Shreveport, Louisiana

Barksdale Air Force Base, located in Shreveport, is a vital node in the U.S. nuclear command. The base’s B-52 bombers provide long-range nuclear strike capability.

3. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

Nestled near the Wasatch Mountains, the Ogden-Clearfield metro area supports Hill Air Force Base and the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. Its 2025 population exceeded 121,000.

4. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne plays a key strategic role with Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, which has housed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for decades. Though its population is just 66,000, its military importance is vast.

5. Great Falls, Montana

Great Falls is near Malmstrom Air Force Base, which oversees hundreds of underground missile silos. With a population just over 60,000 in 2025, its threat level belies its size.

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

This mountainous city is home to NORAD, tasked with defending North American airspace. It also hosts Peterson Space Force Base and critical satellite operations.

7. Omaha, Nebraska

Offutt Air Force Base, just outside Omaha, anchors the U.S. Strategic Command. The city’s 2025 population of nearly 500,000 adds to its vulnerability, especially given extreme weather constraints on evacuation.

8. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque stores one of the nation’s largest nuclear weapon caches. With over half a million residents, the city also functions as a logistical and storage hub.

9. Houston, Texas

Home to 2.3 million people, Houston’s strategic importance includes oil refineries, port systems, and proximity to a nuclear power plant—making it a prime target for disruption.

10. Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s population of over 767,000 and proximity to Naval Base Kitsap—which houses nuclear submarines and weapons—places it among the highest-risk locations.

