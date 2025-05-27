The US State Department has halted new student visa appointments as it prepares new guidelines for expanded social media screening of all applicants

The move, detailed in a diplomatic cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, follows the Trump administration’s recent revocation of numerous student visas

Officials warn that broader social media vetting could significantly slow visa approvals, potentially discouraging international students from pursuing education in the United States

The US State Department instructed embassies and consulates worldwide to pause new student visa appointments as it developed new guidance for expanded social media screening and vetting of all student visa applicants, according to a diplomatic cable seen by CNN.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, 27 May, and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signalled a shift in the Trump administration’s approach to student visa processes.

US Stops Student Visa Appointments for the Entire World Indefinitely

Source: Getty Images

The administration had already revoked numerous student visas and attempted to block foreign students from studying at Harvard University, a move that was temporarily halted by a judge.

The cable indicated that the State Department was conducting a review of existing procedures for screening and vetting applicants for F, M, and J visas, which are designated for students and exchange visitors.

Based on this review, new guidance would be issued to enforce expanded social media vetting for all applicants.

Potential impact on student visa processing

Previously, social media screening had primarily focused on applicants linked to alleged antisemitism.

However, the expansion of vetting requirements raised concerns that the overall student visa approval process could be significantly delayed.

The directive marked the latest move by the Trump administration that could deter international students from pursuing education at US institutions.

As diplomatic missions await further instructions, universities and prospective students continue to monitor the situation closely, assessing the potential challenges posed by stricter visa screening measures.

Student visa in US

A student visa is a legal requirement for international students who want to study in the United States. The most common types include the F-1 visa, which is intended for academic studies, and the M-1 visa, which is for vocational and non-academic programs.

Exchange visitors can apply for a J-1 visa, which enables participation in work-and-study-based programs. To qualify, applicants must be admitted to a school that is approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, pay the relevant fees, and complete the visa application process, including an interview at a US embassy or consulate.

Work opportunities while studying are limited and regulated. It is important for students to maintain their visa status to continue their education without interruptions.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Legit.ng earlier reported that The United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

According to the BBC, Rubio criticised South Sudan’s transitional government for failing to cooperate with repatriation efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng