President Donald Trump has demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" and claimed the US knows the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei

Trump rejected Israel's plan to kill Khamenei, citing concerns over regional destabilisation, while continuing to support Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian targets

The US has set up a task force to assist American citizens in Israel amid escalating violence, prioritising their safety as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify

In a high-stakes move, US President Donald Trump has escalated the rhetoric against Iran, claiming that the US knows where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding.

Speaking via social media on Tuesday, June 17, Trump demanded Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

After informing Iran of its knowledge about the location of its Supreme Leader, US President Donald Trump has made a significant demand. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Handout

Source: Getty Images

Trump stated,

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding."

The US president added that Khamenei remains “an easy target,” but for now, the US does not plan to take him out.

The president’s remarks come as tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified, with missile strikes and military action continuing to escalate.

“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump clarified.

Despite the softened stance on Khamenei’s life, Trump warned that the US’s patience was wearing thin, calling on Iran to cease missile attacks and end its provocative actions.

His statements come as Israel continues its airstrikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear sites, with backing from Washington.

Trump rejects Israeli plan to kill Khamenei, demands an end to conflict

Trump’s comments on Khamenei follow reports that Israel had developed a plan to kill the Iranian leader, which was rejected by the Trump administration.

The decision came after US officials expressed concerns that such an action could destabilise the region and escalate the conflict.

Despite this, the US continues to back Israel’s offensive against Iran, with Trump reiterating his goal of “a real end” to the conflict and a “complete give-up” of Tehran’s nuclear programme, Fox News reported.

“They should have done the deal,” Trump remarked, expressing frustration over Iran’s refusal to negotiate a settlement.

The US president’s shift towards a more direct military response is accompanied by the repositioning of US warships and military aircraft in the region, a move that indicates a potential escalation if hostilities continue.

While Trump has publicly distanced himself from engaging in peace talks, US intelligence has assessed that Iran’s nuclear programme is not actively geared towards weaponisation, though tensions remain high over its capabilities.

US offers support to American citizens in Israel amid escalating violence

As the conflict intensifies, the US government has established a special task force to assist Americans in Israel and other Middle Eastern nations.

According to the State Department, there are approximately 700,000 Americans in Israel, including many dual citizens, and thousands more spread across the region.

While no official evacuations are currently planned, the US has been working to support its citizens in the area, particularly as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to threaten regional stability.

The US government’s priority is ensuring the safety of its citizens amid the rising violence, as tensions between the two nations show no signs of abating.

See Trump's tweet:

Israeli military announces killing of Iran's wartime Chief of Staff

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a significant development, Israel's military confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, that it had killed Ali Shadmani, whom it identified as Iran's wartime chief of staff.

The incident has added to the already escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which have witnessed an increase in strikes, including a barrage of kamikaze drones launched by Iran targeting Israeli cities.

