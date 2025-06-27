US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a fresh threat to Iran after its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke about US and Israel actions during the 12-day war

Trump lashed out at Khamenei, accused him of ingratitude and explained how he prevented the US military and Israeli forces from terminating Khamenei's life

Khamenei earlier declared that Iran had “defeated” Israel and downplayed reports that the US strikes damaged its nuclear facilities

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In an extraordinary outburst on Friday, June 27, United States President Donald Trump blasted Iran for claiming to have won its war against Israel and said he was halting work on possible sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke on the 12-day war with Israel. Photo credit: @khamenei_ir, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump took to his social media platform X and said that the United States would bomb Iran again "without question" if the country was still able to enrich nuclear-weapons grade uranium following US strikes.

As reported by France24, the US president accused Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of ingratitude after Khamenei said in a defiant message that reports of damage to its nuclear sites from US bombing were exaggerated, and said Iran had beaten Israel and dealt Washington a "slap."

Trump posted:

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life."

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"

President Trump has threatened to bomb Iran again after the supreme leader mocked US and claimed it has defeated Israel. Photo credit: Getty Images, @khamenei_ir

Source: Getty Images

Trump said that he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran, one of Tehran's long-term demands.

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump added, exhorting Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday, June 25, denied it is set to resume nuclear talks with the United States, after Trump said at a NATO summit in The Hague that negotiations were set to begin again next week.

Did Trump bomb Iran's nuclear facilities?

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the US President Donald Trump's claim of destroying Iran's nuclear facilities might not be factual, as satellite images reportedly suggested otherwise.

According to the reported images, several cargo vehicles at the entrance of the tunnel, the site of key Iranian nuclear facilities inside a mountain, were seen two days before the US strikes.

This came just days after a US intelligence report concluded that the American strikes had not destroyed Iran’s nuclear facilities but had merely set the country back by a few months.

Iran rules out meeting with US officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has clarified President Donald Trump's statement about a planned meeting with the US officials slated for next week.

In an interview on Thursday, Araqchi maintained that Iran has no plans to meet with US officials as the country is still assessing the damage caused by US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Trump earlier declared that the 12-day war between Iran and Israel is over, following a ceasefire reached between both countries days after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

Israel: How Iran’s supreme leader escaped assassination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel revealed that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would have been eliminated if he hadn't gone into hiding.

Defence Minister Israel Katz, in an interview on Thursday, disclosed that the Iranian leader had been marked for death, but that Israel was unable to locate him as he went underground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng