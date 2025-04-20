The Trump administration replaced Covid.gov with a website advocating the lab leak theory, redirecting federal Covid resources to claims lacking direct evidence

Intelligence agencies remain divided on the pandemic’s origins, with the CIA supporting the theory with "low confidence" while scientists cite data suggesting an animal-to-human transmission

Previously, Covid.gov provided essential health guidance, including vaccine updates and treatment options, before its abrupt transition

The Trump administration has replaced the Covid.gov and Covidtests.gov websites—previously used to provide Covid-related information and allow Americans to order free tests—with a page promoting the lab leak theory of the pandemic’s origins.

The new website features an image of President Trump alongside the phrase “Lab Leak”, accompanied by a satellite image of Wuhan, China, where Covid was first detected.

The page highlights the presence of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a laboratory that has previously conducted coronavirus research, which some scientists have considered potentially dangerous.

It also references safety concerns at the facility, which were cited by the CIA when the agency shifted its position to support the lab leak hypothesis with “low confidence.”

Divided intelligence opinions on Covid’s origins

While the Trump administration has described the lab leak theory as “confirmable truth,” the stance contradicts lingering uncertainty within US intelligence agencies.

Scientists and intelligence officials have noted that China has withheld key information since 2020 that could shed light on how the pandemic began.

Many researchers argue that genetic evidence and early case reports suggest the virus may have spread from wild animals at an illegal market in Wuhan.

However, the new government website does not address such details about the pandemic’s emergence.

Covid.gov previously provided health guidance

Before being redirected, Covid.gov had included resources on ordering free Covid tests, vaccine updates, and treatment options for infected individuals.

It also linked to information on long Covid, a condition affecting millions globally, with symptoms such as fatigue and brain fog.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 325 Americans had died from Covid per week on average over the past four weeks.

Despite ongoing public health concerns, less than a quarter of adults in the US had received an updated Covid vaccine as of April 5.

