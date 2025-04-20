The Nigerian government has commenced an investigation into the activities of TikTok and Trucaller regarding data breaches

The Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) initiated the investigation to safeguard the sensitive data of Nigerians

The NDPC national commission, Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this when he visited the Minister of Health, Mohammed Ali Pate

The Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has said it is investigating the video-sharing platform, TikTok and Trucaller over the handling of Nigerians’ data.

The commission said it has increased efforts to secure sensitive data in the country’s healthcare system.

NDPC moves to sanction firms processing Nigerians’ data

The NDPC national commissioner and chief executive officer, Vincent Olatunji, stated this during a working visit to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Ali Pate, where the parties outlined strategies to improve data protection in the health sector.

Olatunji said the NDPC Act says companies processing Nigerians’ data outside are violating the Act, stating that it is the reason the two global companies are under investigation.

He disclosed that Nigeria’s NDPC Act applies to international and local entities handling sensitive data of Nigerians with cross-border data transfers needing adequacy decisions to ensure foreign jurisdictions offer similar levels of data protection.

The visit also allowed the parties to enhance data security in healthcare as the commission and the health ministry announced a strategic partnership to boost and safeguard patient information.

The Sun reported that Itunu Dosekun, NDPC spokesman, said the partnership aims to tackle new challenges in healthcare data privacy while aligning with essential priority areas of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Olatunji provided an overview of NDPC’s mandate, stating the urgency of establishing systems to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity and security of individuals’ data.

NDPC collaborates to safeguard the health sector

He disclosed that data mishandling could result in discrimination, misdiagnosis and fatalities.

“This sector is generally sensitive, and the kind of information collected has to do with medical records, which could be used to discriminate against anyone seeking to have good healthcare,” he said.

According to the NDPC boss, the global shift toward digital systems means every online activity leaves a digital footprint, which reinforces the need for robust data protection measures across health facilities, HMOs, and other health-related entities.

The health minister acknowledged the importance of health data protection, citing the large volumes of data collected across healthcare facilities.

“The health sector is unique. We collect extensive data — from personal health details to demographic statistics — across all our facilities,” he noted,” he said.

