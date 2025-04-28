President Donald Trump’s administration has announced a crackdown on US sanctuary cities, accusing them of obstructing federal immigration enforcement

White House officials claim illegal border crossings have dropped by 95% since March 2024, as Trump approaches his first 100 days back in office

Critics argue that Trump’s immigration policies violate constitutional rights, with deportation rates reportedly lagging behind those under Biden

The White House has announced a fresh crackdown on "sanctuary cities" in the United States, as President Donald Trump prepares to mark his first 100 days back in office.

The move, unveiled on Monday, aims to expose jurisdictions accused of hindering federal immigration enforcement.

Speaking to reporters, Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt revealed that the administration would begin publishing a list of cities and jurisdictions that allegedly obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

She stated that the president would sign an executive order later in the day to formalise the action.

Celebrating progress on immigration pledges

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to highlight his achievements on key campaign promises, particularly on immigration, ahead of his 100-day milestone.

Leavitt claimed that illegal border crossings had plummeted by 95% since March 2024, when President Joe Biden was still in office.

"America's borders are now secure because of President Trump," she said. "He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws, and defended America's sovereignty."

Trump’s campaign rhetoric around tackling illegal immigration and crime reportedly resonated with a significant portion of voters.

However, his overall approval ratings have dipped, with a Washington Post-ABC poll indicating that over 40% of Americans "strongly disapprove" of his leadership.

In response, Trump suggested on Monday that pollsters and news organisations publishing negative surveys could face lawsuits for alleged "fake news."

Sanctuary cities under fire

As part of his broader immigration agenda, Trump’s administration is placing increased pressure on sanctuary cities — jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Democratic mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York recently faced intense questioning in Congress over their immigration policies, which Republicans have labelled "pro-criminal."

These cities are among several grappling with large numbers of migrants crossing the southern border.

In addition to targeting sanctuary cities, Trump has deployed troops to the US-Mexico border, imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and labelled violent gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as terrorist organisations.

Criticism over human rights concerns

Despite the administration’s tough stance, critics argue that Trump’s immigration policies have skirted constitutional rights.

Advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns over the accelerated deportation processes, including cases where migrants have been expelled without hearings under the Alien Enemies Act — a measure historically used during wartime.

There have also been controversial suggestions by Trump about sending American citizens convicted of violent crimes to serve time in El Salvador’s CECOT prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

Full list of countries whose citizens Trump is deporting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.

The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.

