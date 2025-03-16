Some Facebook posts have claimed that Donald Trump of the United States has sanctioned Nigeria and ordered the closure of the US embassy and consulate in the country

The claim, which was dated March 9, 2025, has been fact-checked by a top fact-checking organisation

This came amid several diplomatic brawls between Donald Trump's administration and several countries, particularly South Africa and Colombia, which has been widely reported

The claim that the United States President Donald Trump has shut down his country's embassy in Nigeria, cut business ties and imposed sanctions on the West African giant has been fact-checked.

This was coming amid several executive orders made by the US president in his new foreign policies and his relationship with nations across the world.

One of the posts on Facebook, which was dated March 9, 2025, reads:

“U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping sanctions on Nigeria, citing concerns over the legitimacy of the country’s last presidential election.”

Tinubu's emergence as Nigerian president

President Bola Tinubu emerged the winner of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. His victory was challenged by some opposition members, who have alleged some irregularities. However, the Supreme Court of Nigeria later upheld his victory in the poll.

On the other hand, since Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, he had signed tens of executive orders and imposed sanctions and high tariffs on goods from other countries.

Sanctioning a country is like breaking the bilateral relationship with that country because trade will be restricted or stopped. Sanctions are done in an attempt to deal with countries that failed to comply with international laws.

Thus, Africa Check fact-checked the claim that Trump has imposed sanctions on Nigeria and ordered the US embassy in the country to be shut.

No evidence Trump sanctioned Nigeria

According to Africa Check, there was no evidence to back up the claim. Donald Trump, who was sworn in on January 20, 2025, has consistently made headlines with his administration activities, particularly concerning his government's international relations.

Recently, there has been a row of diplomatic disputes between the US and some countries such as South Africa and Colombia, which has received wide media coverage. It is not likely that Trump would impose sanctions on Nigeria, and such a report has not been reported by any media.

Also, no evidence that activities at the US embassy and consulate in Nigeria have been disrupted. The embassy's website and social media pages showed that it has been busy. Thus, there is no evidence to support the claim.

Trump didn't order probes of Tinubu's academic record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Claims that Donald Trump, the United States president, has ordered that President Bola Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University should be investigated have been fact-checked.

Several Facebook posts have claimed that the US president vowed to sanction the Chicago State University should they have made a false presentation about Tinubu's records.

Recall that Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University started making headlines soon after becoming the APC presidential candidate and trended even after winning the election.

