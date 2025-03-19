Tesla has faced a surge in vandalism and attacks on its properties globally, with incidents involving arson, Molotov cocktails, and property damage

Critics link the backlash to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political affiliation with President Trump, stirring polarised public sentiment

Despite the challenges, Tesla owners and law enforcement are addressing the growing issue while investigations into these acts of vandalism continue

United States and Beyond – Tesla, once celebrated as a pioneer in sustainable electric vehicles, has become the target of escalating vandalism and attacks across the United States and internationally.

Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately owned cars have been damaged, with incidents reported in cities like Portland, Seattle, and Las Vegas. In Canada, Tesla was removed from an international auto show over safety concerns.

Tesla Products Under Massive Attack After Elon Musk Accepted President Trump’s Appointment

While no injuries have been reported, the attacks have raised concerns about the intersection of politics and corporate identity.

Political climate fuels backlash

The surge in attacks coincides with President Donald Trump’s second term, during which Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Critics have linked Musk’s political alignment with Trump to the backlash, as Tesla has become a symbol of political and social division.

Musk’s financial support for Trump’s 2024 campaign and his controversial leadership of X (formerly Twitter) have further polarised public opinion.

High-profile incidents across the US

Prominent incidents include Molotov cocktail attacks on Tesla dealerships in Colorado, arson at charging stations in South Carolina, and the destruction of Cybertrucks in Seattle.

In Las Vegas, several Tesla vehicles were set ablaze, with the word “resist” painted on a service centre.

Authorities are investigating these acts as potential domestic terrorism, with Attorney General Pam Bondi vowing severe consequences for perpetrators.

Tesla owners respond to stigma

Tesla owners have faced vandalism even in conservative states, with some resorting to bumper stickers to distance themselves from Musk’s political affiliations.

Despite the challenges, many owners remain loyal to their vehicles, citing their safety and performance. Theresa Ramsdell, president of the Tesla Owners of Washington State, condemned the attacks, emphasising that property destruction is not a justified form of protest.

Economic and brand impact

Tesla’s stock has suffered a 44% decline this year, and sales fell in 2024 for the first time since 2015.

The company’s brand popularity has also taken a hit, reflecting the growing divide in public perception. Used Cybertruck prices have dropped nearly 8% since Trump took office, highlighting the economic impact of the controversy.

