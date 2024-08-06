Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

United States, Washington - The United States vice president, Kamala Harris, has reportedly chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.

Walz has been a leading driver of Democrats' attacks on Republican candidate and former President, Donald Trump.

The source said said Harris had not formally called Walz to offer him the position. Photo credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post and Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

As reported by CNN, Walz is currently in his second term as Minnesota governor and chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

A source familiar with the process, however, said Harris had not formally called Walz to offer him the position.

