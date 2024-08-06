BREAKING: Kamala Harris Reportedly Picks Tim Walz As Running Mate in US Presidential Election
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events
United States, Washington - The United States vice president, Kamala Harris, has reportedly chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race.
Walz has been a leading driver of Democrats' attacks on Republican candidate and former President, Donald Trump.
As reported by CNN, Walz is currently in his second term as Minnesota governor and chairs the Democratic Governors Association.
A source familiar with the process, however, said Harris had not formally called Walz to offer him the position.
Source: Legit.ng
