President Donald Trump responded to questions about the surge in plane crashes on U.S. soil since his return to office, claiming the recent accidents had “nothing to do with the department”

Despite recent incidents, NTSB data showed fewer than average air accidents for the first two months of the year

Trump praised a Southwest Airlines pilot for narrowly avoiding a collision, while addressing concerns over Transportation Department cuts

Washington, D.C., USA – President Donald Trump gave a meandering response when questioned about the surge in plane crashes on U.S. soil since his return to office while flying aboard Air Force One.

The president addressed the recent spate of air accidents on March 9, just hours after a small aircraft went down near a retirement village in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, resulting in five people on board being hospitalised.

Concerns over transportation department cuts

According to Independent UK, when asked by a reporter whether his Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had “legitimate concern” after his department had been “gutted” – including 400 Federal Aviation Administration workers being laid off last month – Trump claimed the recent crashes had “nothing to do with the department.”

He referenced the Pennsylvania crash, stating, “That was a small plane and that would have happened whether he had a big department or a small department, as you understand.”

NTSB data on air accidents

According to data from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), there have been fewer than average air accidents for the first two months of the year.

January and February typically have about 20 fatal aviation accidents per month, but this January saw only 11 fatal accidents, and February had 10.

There were also 67 total aviation accidents in January, marking a record low for the month, while February’s 74 air accidents were down from 93 in the same month last year.

Praise for southwest airlines pilot

Trump also praised the Southwest Airlines pilot who narrowly avoided colliding with a private jet at Chicago’s Midway Airport while Flight 2504 attempted to land.

The Pennsylvania crash marks the latest in a string of air accidents, including the 67 passengers and crew killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. on January 29.

Controversial remarks and further incidents

Trump used a deadly air crash to attack his two Democratic predecessors, controversially suggesting the tragedy was the result of DEI initiatives in government.

Two days later, a small medical transport plane crashed into a huge fireball near the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, killing seven people.

On February 6, nine passengers and a pilot were confirmed dead after a Berin Air Cessna crashed near the Norton Sound in rural Alaska. Two people were killed following a mid-air airplane crash at Marana Regional Airport in Marana, Arizona, on February 20.

Family releases final words of pilot

Legit.ng earlier reported that the final words of Jonathan Campos, the pilot of the doomed American Airlines jet that crashed and killed 64 people, have been released.

34-year-old Campos had expressed his excitement about an upcoming family cruise as he boarded the plane before the devastating crash.

