Despite two high-profile commercial plane crashes at U.S. airlines this year, experts assure that flying remains safe, with the industry maintaining a strong safety record

Statistically, aviation accidents are rare, and a just culture of continuous learning and accountability contributes to this safety

Experts advise that knowledge about emergency procedures can help passengers better understand the low risk of flying

Washington, D.C., USA – After two high-profile commercial plane crashes at U.S. airlines this year, travellers have been left wondering if flying is still safe. Statistically speaking, it is, though those statistics can be confusing.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported 67 deaths in commercial plane crashes this year, a significant increase after zero deaths last year, which deviates from the 10-year trend where commercial aviation deaths are generally measured in single digits.

Expert insights on aviation safety

Kristy Kiernan, associate director at the Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told USA TODAY, "Fortunately, accidents, especially in the past 25 years, have been very rare events in the U.S. air carriers."

She emphasised that not all six air carrier accidents logged by the National Transportation Safety Board this year involved fatalities, and the statistics often exclude small private aircraft which typically account for most aviation incidents.

Differences in aviation incidents

Airplane accidents are rarely caused by a single factor, and comparing incidents isn't always helpful.

Robert W. Mann Jr., a former airline executive officer, explained that the accident rates differ dramatically by the category of flying.

Aggregate data often includes private, charter, and general aviation, as well as commercial flights.

For accurate risk assessment, it is essential to focus on scheduled air carriers, which are incredibly safe due to stringent training and maintenance requirements.

Understanding the data and historical context

The midair collision over the Potomac River in January marked the first fatal plane crash of a U.S. airliner since 2009.

However, there have been other commercial aviation-related fatalities, such as the 2013 Asiana Airlines crash in San Francisco and the 2018 Southwest Airlines engine malfunction. Most high-profile incidents this year involved small aircraft operating under more relaxed rules than those governing scheduled commercial flights.

Maintaining aviation safety

Aviation's strong safety record is attributed to a culture of accountability and continuous learning.

"Aviation has been evolving for 35 years more and more towards what we call a just culture," said Kiernan. This culture encourages transparency, trust, and non-punitive error reporting, which are critical for maintaining safety.

Mann added, "The only way you drive these rates down is by eliminating factors that can contribute to the incidents."

Continuous improvement in aviation safety

Both Mann and Kiernan agreed that flying remains extremely safe, but continuous improvement is necessary.

Kiernan noted that she regularly flies and trusts the safety systems in place. She advised nervous passengers to empower themselves with knowledge about emergency procedures to mitigate anxiety and better understand the objectively low risk of flying.

