Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump on Monday initiated a comprehensive immigration crackdown, tasking the U.S. military with bolstering border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on U.S. soil.

Declaring illegal immigration a national emergency, Trump ordered the Pentagon to support border wall construction, detention space, and migrant transportation, and empowered the secretary of Defense to deploy troops to the border as needed.

Key Measures and Reactions

Trump called for the reinstatement of his "remain in Mexico" program, which required non-Mexican migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. cases.

Shortly after the inauguration, U.S. border authorities shut down outgoing President Joe Biden's CBP One entry program, which had allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the U.S. legally by scheduling appointments via an app.

Existing appointments were canceled, leaving migrants stunned and uncertain about their next steps.

Political Context and Criticism

Trump, a Republican, recaptured the White House after promising to intensify border security and deport record numbers of migrants.

He criticised Biden for high levels of illegal immigration during the Democrat's presidency, although the number of migrants caught crossing illegally fell dramatically as Biden toughened his policies last year and Mexico increased enforcement.

Republicans argue that large-scale deportations are necessary after millions of immigrants crossed illegally during Biden's presidency.

Legal and Humanitarian Concerns

Trump's critics and immigrant advocates warn that mass deportations could disrupt businesses, split families, and cost U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a federal court challenge on Monday, arguing that Trump's decision to end the CBP One program removed the only avenue to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Americans have grown less welcoming toward immigrants without legal status since Trump's first presidency, but remain wary of harsh measures such as using detention camps, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in December.

Impact on Migrants

In several Mexican border cities, migrants saw their appointments on Biden's CBP One app canceled just after Trump took office.

Migrants waiting in Ciudad Juarez scrambled to find short-term rentals, buy bus tickets, and call family members back home.

Daynna del Valle, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, spent eight months in Mexico waiting for an appointment that was scheduled for Tuesday. "I'm lost," she said. "I don't know what to do, where to go."

Birthright Citizenship and Other Orders

Trump's order on "birthright citizenship" called on U.S. agencies to refuse to recognise the citizenship of U.S.-born children without at least one U.S. citizen or permanent resident parent, applying the restrictions in 30 days.

The ACLU swiftly filed a lawsuit, arguing that the order violated the Citizenship Clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Trump also suspended U.S. refugee resettlement for at least three months and ordered a review of security measures for travellers from certain nations.

