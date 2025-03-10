Former President Joe Biden has been accused of using an automatic signature for official documents during his presidency, according to a report by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project

Washington, D.C., USA – Former President Joe Biden has been accused of using the same automatic signature to sign a raft of documents while in office, according to a new report.

The Oversight Project, an investigative arm of the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation, challenged the legitimacy of orders signed by the Democrat and claimed that an “autopen signature” was used across almost “every document” it could find.

According to Independent UK, the group posted on X on March 6, sharing several screenshots of documents with Biden's signature.

Examples and comparisons

The Oversight Project shared three examples of Biden’s signature on official documents, including two executive orders signed in August 2022 and December 2024, and a screenshot from Biden’s letter withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election in July.

The two executive orders appeared to use the same autosignature, while the signature on the withdrawal letter was different. Fox News claimed to have examined more than 20 executive orders signed by Biden between 2021 and 2024 and found each had the same signature.

However, an examination of President Donald Trump’s executive orders during his first and second administrations found similar consistency in signatures.

Historical context and reactions

Barack Obama is said to be the first president to use autopen to sign legislation. Its use in the Biden administration was reportedly rare, with the White House often ensuring that Biden physically signed bills.

Examples include Biden signing a $40 billion Ukraine aid package while in South Korea in 2022 and a bill to avert a government shutdown while on vacation in St. Croix.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has demanded an investigation into whether Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.

The Independent has contacted the White House and the Heritage Foundation for more information.

About Joe Biden

Joe Biden, born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, served as the 46th President of the United States from 2021 to 2025.

Before his presidency, he was the 47th Vice President under Barack Obama from 2009 to 20172. Biden also represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Trump to fire over 1,000 appointees of Biden

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday, January 21, that he plans to remove over 1,000 appointees from the administration of former President Joe Biden.

As reported by Reuters, Trump already announced four dismissals on social media, including former top general Mark Milley and celebrity chef Jose Andres.

