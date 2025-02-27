Kolawole Muyiwa, a former lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, has reportedly bagged life imprisonment for rape

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, ruled that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt

The judge cited the survivor's detailed testimony and the defendant's admission of requesting a relationship and noted that as a lecturer, the convict occupied a position of trust, which he abused

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced Kolawole Muyiwa, a former part-time lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (now Lagos State University of Education), to life imprisonment over alleged rape.

Varsity lecturer sentenced to life imprisonment in Lagos court. Photo credit: Federal High Court Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Lecturer jailed for life, court gives reason

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, February 27, Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution had proven the case of defilement beyond a reasonable doubt.

As reported by The Nation, the crime was committed on October 11, 2021, within the premises of the college in Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos state.

Kolawole was arraigned on October 6, 2023, and pleaded not guilty.

Lagos court declares ex-lecturer a sex offender

However, Justice Oshodi reportedly found him guilty, citing the survivor’s detailed testimony and the defendant’s admission of requesting a relationship with her, which he claimed was platonic.

The prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, citing the survivor's detailed testimony and the defendant's own admission of requesting a relationship.

The court noted that as a lecturer, the convict occupied a position of trust, which he abused, and ordered that he be registered as a sex offender.

“Kolawole Muyiwa I have found you guilty of rape contrary to section 260 of the criminal law chapter 17 volume laws of Lagos state 2015.

“I note that you are a first-time offender with no criminal record, and you are married with three children. You also served as a part time lecturer.

However, the gravity of the offense committed cannot be overlooked:

“As a part-time lecturer, you occupied the position of trust and authority which you abused.

The victim was a student at the institution where you taught.

“Section 260 of the criminal law describes life imprisonment punishment for your crime, and that is what I shall sentence you to. You shall also be registered as a sex offender.”

The defendant, in his account, told the court that on October 11, 2021, he came to the college to record and submit a script and that he met the survivor on reaching the gate, who offered to help him carry his bag.

He asked her if she could help record scores, to which she agreed. She informed him that she had a meeting.

The defendant told the court that he asked the survivor for a relationship while inside his office, and she accepted. He explained that the relationship meant was,

"To be together, to talk, relate with one another, but not for sexual relationship. He denied the allegations."

His counsel, Dr G.O. Erenta, told the court to discharge and acquit the defendant as the evidence of the survivor was fictitious and no corroborating evidence was established.

But the judge held that the testimonies of the survivor corroborated with that of the legal practitioner and that of the IPO.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Read more about lecturers here:

2 teachers jailed 44 years for defiling students

Earlier, legit.ng reported that Justice Familoni has sentenced two teachers to 44 years imprisonment for defiling two of their students in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The two teachers, Gbenga Ajibola (43) and Olaofe Ayodele (52) were sentenced on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

One of the victims told the court how Ajibola and Ayodele took her and the other girl to a hotel after school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng