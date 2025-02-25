The US Army has unveiled a new facility at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) in Oklahoma to ensure the HAWK missile system remains ready for action

The Theater Readiness Monitoring Facility (TRMF) employs advanced non-destructive testing techniques, enhancing the operational readiness of the HAWK missile

President Donald Trump emphasized the global importance of maintaining a credible deterrent in his recent address, as tensions rise worldwide

Washington, USA - The US Army has recently inaugurated a new testing facility for its HAWK missile system, ensuring America’s arsenal remains ready for action.

The Theater Readiness Monitoring Facility (TRMF) at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) in Oklahoma is set to enhance the effectiveness and reliability of the HAWK missile.

US Opens New Missile Testing Site Amid Fears of WWIII, Tests One to Know If It is Working

Source: Getty Images

HAWK missile: A legacy of air defense

First deployed in 1959, the HAWK (Homing All the Way Killer) is a surface-to-air guided missile providing air defense coverage against slow-moving aerial threats, including drones and bomber aircraft. This legacy system continues to play a vital role in national and international air defense.

Advancements in non-destructive testing

The TRMF employs cutting-edge non-destructive testing techniques to inspect the internal components of the missiles. High-energy X-rays are used to examine the missile body, allowing technicians to identify cracks or deformities without disassembling the missile. This method ensures that the HAWK missiles remain in peak operational condition.

Monumental achievements at MCAAP

As of 2025, the MCAAP has inspected a total of 2,751 HAWK missiles, highlighting the scale and efficiency of the operation. The facility has also received 825 missiles and other equipment donations from six countries, underscoring the global importance of the HAWK system in air defense.

Global implications and leadership remarks

In a recent statement, the US Army emphasized the significance of the new facility in maintaining a steady supply of ready-to-fire missiles. "The ability to test and repair missiles that have been inactive for over 30 years is crucial," the Army noted. Kendall Prather, the missile technical specialist, acknowledged the challenges in establishing the TRMF and praised the efforts of the team involved.

President Trump’s address on global peace

Last week, President Donald Trump expressed concerns about the proximity of World War III but assured that his presidency would prevent it from happening. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit, Trump highlighted his efforts to end wars and restore global peace.

MCAAP’s historic role and workforce

Originally commissioned as the McAlester Naval Ammunition Depot in 1943, the MCAAP has been a critical asset for the military since its transfer to the Army in 1977. The facility, located in McAlester, Oklahoma, is home to around 18,100 residents and employs over 1,400 personnel dedicated to mission-ready operations.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and future prospects

On February 20, Brian Lott, MCAAP's Civilian Deputy, and Ellsworth "Kenny" Johnson III, HAWK's Program Manager, officially inaugurated the TRMF.

Johnson lauded the importance of the facility in protecting innocent lives and deterring aggressors in the 21st century.

US launches nuclear missile

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Air Force successfully launched a hypersonic missile on February 19, showcasing the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) exercise commenced at 1 am PT (5am ET) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, just hours after Russia conducted combat training with its 'Yars' ICBM.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng