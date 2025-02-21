US Air Force successfully launched a hypersonic missile on February 19, demonstrating the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities

The Minuteman III ICBM exercise from Vandenberg Space Force Base collected performance data, emphasising the readiness and effectiveness of US nuclear forces

The missile, which traveled at 15,000 miles per hour, is set to be replaced by the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM by 2029

Washington, D.C., USA – The US Air Force successfully launched a hypersonic missile on February 19, showcasing the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) exercise commenced at 1am PT (5am ET) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, just hours after Russia conducted combat training with its 'Yars' ICBM.

US Launches Nuclear Missile to Show Its Powers as Fear of World War 3 Increases

Source: Getty Images

The Air Force clarified that the launch was a scheduled exercise, part of the nation's ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent, and not a response to current world events.

Statements from Air Force Officials

Acting Secretary of the Air Force, Gary Ashworth, stated, "Today's Minuteman III test launch is just one of the ways the Department of the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, precision, and professionalism of US nuclear forces. It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrence mission."

The exercise collected and analyzed performance and other key data points to evaluate the current missile system's competencies.

Col. Dustin Harmon, commander of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group (TEG), added, "This allows our team to analyze and report accuracy and reliability for the current system while validating projected missile system improvements."

The hypersonic missile traveled 15,000 miles per hour to a test range near Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, completing the 4,200-mile journey in approximately 22 minutes.

Future of US Missile Systems

The Minuteman III ICBM is one of two missiles currently used by the US, alongside submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) deployed from underwater submarines.

This vital component of the US military's nuclear forces is scheduled to be phased out by 2029 and replaced with the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM.

The US Air Force emphasized that the Sentinel weapon system is the most cost-effective option for maintaining a safe, secure, and effective land-based leg of the nuclear triad, extending its capabilities through 2075.

Russian Nuclear Maneuvers

Two weeks prior to the US launch, Russia showcased its nuclear power with stealth maneuvers of Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles in its Volga region.

The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage of Yars missile launchers moving through a snowy forest, highlighting the ongoing nuclear tensions between the two nations.

Nuclear missile in action. Photo credit: DefenxePro/X

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng