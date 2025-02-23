Nigerian airline, Arik Air has announced job openings for Nigerians with just School Certificate and GCE

The job position is for a driver and interested and qualified candidates who are sure to meet the requirements are encouraged

Arik Air is one of Nigeria’s leading carriers but is currently under the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)

Arik Air has announced a job vacancy for the position of driver, open to candidates with a Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE).

The new job opportunity was announced in a statement shared on its official social media pages.

Airk Air recruits new staff

In the airline, the statement said that candidates must also possess a valid driver’s license and have a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar industry.

On the job role, Arik Air said the selected driver will be responsible for transporting company personnel, passengers, and goods safely, while also performing routine vehicle maintenance and administrative tasks when not driving.

The statement reads:

"Arik Air Limited (In Receivership) is seeking to hire a Driver with an SSCE/GCE and must have a Valid Driver’s License.

"A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a driver, in a similar industry, will be an added advantage.

"Qualified and Interested candidates should send an updated CV to aviationhr@arikair.com using the subject "Driver "

Detailed breakdown of the job vacancy

Arik Air said the driver will transport passengers and company properties to and from assigned destinations safely and comfortably.

Principal accountabilities and responsibilities

Drive a minibus, pickup van, or other light goods vehicles to transport clients, company personnel, goods, and services.

Drive vehicles according to assigned schedules.

Assist passengers into and out of vehicles when necessary.

Secure passengers' wheelchairs and other items to ensure stability during trips.

Operate two-way radios or similar devices to communicate with base stations or other vehicles for necessary information.

Maintained, clean, and service vehicles, carrying out routine checks on assigned vehicles.

Keep records of trips and passenger behaviour.

Perform other duties when not driving, such as departmental administrative tasks.

Qualification/experience

Minimum of a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSCE/GCE).

Good knowledge of Nigeria's road network.

A minimum of five years of experience as a driver in a similar industry is an added advantage.

Person Specifications

Extensive knowledge and experience in driving a minibus, pickup van, or other light goods vehicles.

A valid driver's license.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Must be a team player.

Well-groomed and organized.

Fluent in English (reading and writing).

Working Relationships

Head of Corporate Services

Head of Administration

Transport Manager

Transport Head/Supervisors

Fellow drivers

Employees

