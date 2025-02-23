A 13-year-old boy, Nnamdi 'Deuce' Ohaeri, has tragically died in the United States (US) after attempting a deadly social media challenge that involves oxygen deprivation

The challenge, similar to the notorious "blackout challenge", is believed to have contributed to Ohaeri Jr.'s untimely death

Legit.ng reports that the incident highlights the alarming dangers of online trends that claimed the lives of several children and sparked lawsuits against TikTok from grieving families

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global news.

California, United States - A pair of Southern California parents are mourning their 13-year-old son, who they believe died after participating in a dangerous social media challenge.

As reported recently by KTLA, Nnamdi Glenn Ohaeri Jr.’s mom and dad found him unresponsive in his bedroom in Murrieta on Monday morning, February 3, after spending the previous day watching the Grammy Awards together.

13-year-old boy dies from dangerous social media challenge. Photo credit: Kalus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

After finding Ohaeri Jr., his mother performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while his father, Nnamdi Ohaeri Sr., contacted a neighbour and police for help, but the teen was later pronounced dead.

The deceased, known by friends and family as “Deuce”, was the eldest of four boys and loved music and playing sports.

Legit.ng reports that the family has their origin in the southern part of the world's most populous black nation, Nigeria.

Father, family friend, react to Nnamdi Ohaeri's death

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Ohaeri Sr. discovered that his son had learned of a social media game in which children were making themselves pass out.

He told KTLA:

“I heard something where this young person tried to make themselves pass out and I guess they came back from it."

The father added of his deceased child:

"He had a good sense of humour and a great wit about him."

In the same vein, George Anagnostopoulos, the director of campus culture at Aquinas High School, expressed his sadness about Ohaeri Jr.'s passing.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account with an accompanying picture of the deceased:

"My heart is broken for my friend Nnamdi and his family as they deal with the tragic loss of their 13-year-old son, Nnamdi Deuce Ohaeri. I’ll never forget holding Deuce at the hospital when he was born. Life is short. Tell people you love them. Hold them close. The world is darker today but I know Deuce’s light will continue to shine through the lives he’s touched. Rest in peace, bud."

Legit.ng reports that similar dangerous TikTok challenges, like the “Blackout Challenge” encourage people to hold their breath until they pass out due to a lack of oxygen. TikTok is facing several lawsuits from parents who believe their children died after taking part in the viral trend.

Four British parents sued TikTok for the alleged wrongful deaths of their children. Photo credit: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Teenager dies from electrical shock

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 17-year-old boy was killed by electricity while working with his stepfather at a construction site in Lagos.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police public relations officer, confirmed the incident to reporters. Hundeyin explained that both the boy and his stepfather were employed at the site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng