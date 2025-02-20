The U.S. State Department has designated several groups, including Mexican drug cartels and MS-13, as foreign terrorist organisations, paving the way for possible financial sanctions

This move comes after an executive order by President Donald Trump, aiming to address violence and drug-related issues

The designation has sparked reactions, including from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty while opening opportunities for cooperation on law enforcement

The U.S. State Department has designated Mexican drug cartels, MS-13, and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as foreign terrorist organisations.

The designation, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is set to be published in the Federal Register on February 20.

Trump: Full List of Groups US Has Freshly Designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations

Source: Getty Images

This move opens the door for potential financial sanctions against Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), and several drug cartels, including Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Carteles Unidos, Cartel del Noreste, Cartel del Golfo, and La Nueva Familia Michoacana.

Executive order by President Trump

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, paving the way for this designation.

Trump blamed the cartels for causing violence and terror throughout the Western Hemisphere, which he claimed had destabilised key countries and brought deadly drugs, violent criminals, and gangs into the United States.

The designation, dated February 6, stated there was a "sufficient factual basis" to conclude that these organisations engage in terrorist activity and pose a threat to U.S. nationals and national security.

Reactions and implications

The State Department's move raises questions about the timing of possible financial sanctions on the designated groups and their associates.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Sam Chapman, a California father whose son died of fentanyl poisoning, expressed support for the designation, highlighting the Trump administration's focus on addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Chapman called for military action but acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the designation's implications for military force against Mexico.

Mexican President's response

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during a press conference on Wednesday, reiterated her stance against the violation of Mexico's sovereignty.

Sheinbaum noted that a cartel designation could provide opportunities for collaboration with U.S. law enforcement on money laundering investigations, which she deemed beneficial.

She emphasised the need to investigate groups operating and laundering money in the U.S.

Secretary of State Rubio's position

During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Rubio did not rule out the use of military force against Mexican cartels.

However, he expressed a preference for cooperation with Mexico, emphasising the importance of working closely with allies to confront the challenge. Rubio indicated that more could be done through a cooperative approach.

The formal designation of these groups as foreign terrorist organisations is set to take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

Donald Trump's executive orders that may affect Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that on his first day in office, Donald Trump, the newly inaugurated United States president, issued over 200 executive orders.

These orders addressed immigration, climate change, pardons, and foreign policies. The elected executive branch issues executive orders. These orders carry the weight of the law but can be overturned by succeeding presidents or the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng