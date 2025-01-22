Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States, has issued over 200 executive orders on his first day in office

Trump's executive orders cut across immigration, climate change, pardons, to foreign policies and many of them could be challenged in court or reversed by the next president

However, some of these executive orders would have impacts on Nigeria and other African countries

On his first day in office, Donald Trump, the newly inaugurated United States president, issued over 200 executive orders. These orders addressed immigration, climate change, pardons, and foreign policies.

The elected executive branch issues executive orders. These orders carry the weight of the law but can be overturned by succeeding presidents or the court.

According to the BBC, several of Trump's executive orders are to be challenged in court. Some of the orders may affect Nigeria and Africa at large, as these policies directly impact the continent.

Below is a list of five of Trump's executive orders that may affect Nigeria:

Withdrawal from the World Health Organisation

It is the second term Trump has ordered the US to leave WHO, citing how the health organisation handled the COVID-19, which emanated from China.

According to the BBC, public health experts are of the view that the move could reverse the progress made around the world in the fight against infectious diseases such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Some of these fights are being held in Nigeria and other African countries.

Move to end birthright citizenship

This is another controversial order attempting to deny citizenship rights to children born to those in the United States illegally or on temporary visas.

There has not been clarity on whether this order will stay, considering that birthright citizenship is contained in the US Constitution.

Pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement

The Paris Climate Deal is a landmark global agreement meant to reduce the rising temperature worldwide. Nigeria and many African countries are looking toward a deal to tackle the challenges of climate change in their countries.

Trump first withdrew from the Paris Accord in 2017, when he was first sworn in as president, but Joe Biden re-entered the deal in 2022.

Stopping foreign aides

Trump directed a review of all foreign assistance programs under the "America First" policy.

The order temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programmes for 90 days while the administration reviewed whether they aligned with Trump's foreign policy.

Suspending refugee resettlement programmes

The order moved to suspend a decade-old programme that offered resettlement to people around the world facing threats, violence and prosecution.

According to Trump, there is a need to align the programme with America's interests.

