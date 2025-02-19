No less than 14 people, including a child, have died amid severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in parts of the United States (US)

12 people were confirmed to have died in the south-eastern state of Kentucky, while two other deaths had been confirmed in Georgia and West Virginia

Heavy rains that began on Saturday, February 15, have affected several states including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia and West Virginia

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global and environmental issues.

Kentucky, United States - Water levels continued to rise on some waterways in Kentucky and other portions of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, February 18.

Mid-Atlantic were flooded by a deadly coast-to-coast winter storm, incidents that caused tears and sorrow to families.

Death toll in United States storms hits 14. Photo credit: @anis_flor

Source: Twitter

As reported by CNN, the storm killed at least 14 people – one in severe winds in Georgia, one in West Virginia and 12 in Kentucky, which took on some of the worst of the devastating flooding in the region.

Several others were missing amid “significant levels of flooding” in West Virginia, Governor Patrick Morrisey said in a news briefing on Monday, February 17.

In its advisory on Monday, February 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the cold weather system would impact a vast area, sending temperatures tumbling in the central plains, the eastern seaboard and as far south as the Gulf coast.

The advisory said:

"A bitter cold arctic airmass is expected to continue impacting the north-central US while also spreading further south and east over the next few days."

President Donald Trump has already approved an emergency declaration for flood-ravaged Kentucky. Photo credit: Rick Scot

Source: Getty Images

Power to thousands of homes had been restored by Monday, February 17, but more than 50,000 customers remained without electricity in the states of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to monitoring website poweroutage.us.

Watch a video of the situation in the US below:

Read more US-related news:

Planes collide fatally midair in US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona killed at least two people.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the collision near Marana Regional Airport on the outskirts of Tucson.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that two people were aboard each plane involved in the collision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng