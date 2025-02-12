Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States – President Donald Trump's administration has fired the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Paul Martin, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

A USAID official and a former State Department official said Martins was sacked a day after he put out a report criticising the foreign aid freeze.

Martin’s office released a report stating that Trump's freezing of foreign aid and efforts to cut USAID’s staffing had made it harder to ensure billions in U.S. funding were being spent properly.

According to Politico, Martin is the latest of some 20 inspectors’ general sacked by President Trump.

The returning American president has been sacking USAID inspector generals despite objections from lawmakers and the watchdogs themselves that it violates their statutes.

A White House official informed Martin that his position was “terminated, effective immediately,” in an early Tuesday evening email.

The USAID official and former State Department official were granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel issue.

Inspectors general run offices that investigate government activities and spending — a method of oversight designed to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump announced the sack of more than a dozen Justice Department lawyers.

The sacked lawyers brought two criminal cases against Trump before the November 5, 2024, presidential election.

The Acting Attorney General James McHenry, a Trump appointee, explained the reason why the lawyers were sacked.

USAIDS: Federal judge blocks President Trump’s plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump's plan to place 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave, following a last-minute lawsuit by two unions.

The judge's order will remain in place until 14 February, reinstating 500 staff already on administrative leave and preventing further leave placements.

The court will consider a longer-term pause at a hearing on February 5, as the unions argue that Trump's actions violate the US Constitution and federal law.

