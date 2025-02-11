Following Trump's executive order, the Gulf now appears as the Gulf of America on U.S. maps, sparking global reactions

Officials argue the U.S. has no legal right to rename the Gulf, citing international maritime law and urging Google to reverse the update

U.S. users now see "Gulf of America," while other regions display both names. Trump declares February 9 as "Gulf of America Day."

Google Maps has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America following an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision has sparked international debate, with Mexico strongly opposing the move and citing international maritime law.

Google Maps yields to Donald Trump's executive order to change name of gulf of Mexico to gulf of America. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The renaming process began after Trump issued the order recognizing the body of water under a new name in the eyes of the United States.

As a U.S.-based company, Google Maps updated its labelling once the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (USGS) reflected the change.

Mexico Opposes the Renaming

Mexico swiftly responded by urging Google to reject the change, arguing that the United States has no legal authority to rename the Gulf under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Mexican officials emphasized that territorial waters only extend 12 nautical miles (22km) from a country’s coastline, and the remainder of the Gulf is shared between the U.S., Mexico, and Cuba.

“If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum also humorously remarked that Mexico could consider renaming North America to "Mexican America" within its own jurisdiction.

Google Confirms Update

Google confirmed the name change in a statement, stating that the update aligns with official geographic records in the United States, Sky News reported.

“As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update,” Google said.

For users accessing Google Maps in the United States, the Gulf now appears as the Gulf of America, The Punch reported.

In other regions, such as the United Kingdom, the map displays both names: "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)."

Mexican users, however, continue to see the traditional name, Gulf of Mexico.

Trump Declares 'Gulf of America Day'

In a further move to solidify the renaming, Trump signed a second executive order on February 9 while flying over the body of water, declaring it the first-ever Gulf of America Day.

The former president celebrated the change on his Truth Social account, posting an image of the renamed Gulf with the caption: “GULF OF AMERICA!”

The renaming has fueled tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, with legal experts pointing out that geographical naming conventions are typically established by international agreements rather than unilateral decisions.

It remains unclear whether the renaming will gain broader international recognition or if further diplomatic actions will be taken.

