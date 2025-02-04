Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump of the United States has ordered his first airstrike targeting Islamic States operatives in Africa 12 days after assuming office.

Trump in coordination with Somalia authorized the U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the air strikes degrade ISIS's ability to conduct terrorist attacks threatening American citizens. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

According to the statement on the US government website, Hegseth said:

“At President Trump's direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorized U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains.”

Hegseth said many terrorists were killed further degrading ISIS's ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens and others.

He said airstrikes send a clear signal that the United States is always ready to eliminate terrorists who threaten America and its allies.

He disclosed that the US government will conduct robust border protection and many other operations under President Trump's leadership.

“Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were harmed. This action further degrades ISIS's ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump's leadership.”

Legit.ng also reported that the airstrike targeted a key attack planner and others in caves, with no civilian casualties reported.

The Somali government expressed appreciation for US military support, reaffirming the strong security partnership between Somalia and the United States in combating terrorism.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden's administration for not acting quickly enough on the same target, while IS remains a growing threat in Somalia, known for extortion and sporadic attacks.

Trump vows to cut US funding to South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump vowed to stop all future U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing concerns over the country's controversial land expropriation law.

In response, South Africa's foreign ministry defended the land expropriation law, arguing that it aligns with constitutional democracy.

Elon Musk, a South African-born ally of Trump, criticized the South African government for not addressing violent political rhetoric, further fueling tensions around the land reform issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng