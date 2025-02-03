Donald Trump has threatened Canada with economic hardship unless it agrees to become the 51st U.S. state, citing American subsidies to its economy

The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, prompting strong retaliation and warnings of rising consumer prices in America

Canadian and Mexican leaders rejected Trump’s remarks, with Trudeau urging Canadians to support local products and Mexico condemning U.S. accusations

President Donald Trump has intensified tensions with Canada, issuing a stark warning that the country should consider becoming the United States' "cherished 51st state" or face severe economic repercussions.

This latest statement comes amid escalating trade disputes between the two neighboring nations.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump justified his administration’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, claiming that the U.S. heavily subsidizes Canada without any benefit in return.

"We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason," Trump stated.

"We don't need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use."

Trump further suggested that without U.S. support, Canada would struggle to remain a viable nation. He argued that Canadian citizens would benefit from becoming part of the United States, enjoying lower taxes and stronger military protection.

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!" he declared.

Canada and Mexico push back

The remarks have sparked strong reactions from both Canada and Mexico. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swiftly condemned the tariffs, warning that they would have a direct impact on American consumers.

"It will have real consequences for you, the American people," Trudeau said.

He also reminded Americans of Canada’s historic support, including its military contributions in Afghanistan and disaster relief efforts in the U.S.

Trudeau later urged Canadians to buy local in response to Trump’s aggressive trade stance. "Choose Canada," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Canada's high commissioner to the UK, Ralph Goodale, also weighed in, cautioning other U.S. allies about Trump's tactics.

"I would just say to our allies around the world: watch this closely, you could be next, and in the meantime, stand by your friends," Goodale said.

Meanwhile, Mexico has also rejected the U.S. tariffs, with President Claudia Sheinbaum denouncing allegations from the White House that the Mexican government has ties to criminal organizations.

"We categorically reject the White House's slander," Sheinbaum said.

"If the United States government wanted to address the serious fentanyl consumption in their country, they could fight the sale of drugs on their own streets, which they don't do."

Growing trade war concerns

Trump has defended the tariffs as necessary to curb illegal immigration and limit the spread of fentanyl. However, economists warn that the measures could disrupt supply chains, increase costs for businesses, and ultimately raise prices for American consumers.

Despite these concerns, Trump remains resolute. "Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!). It will all be worth the price that must be paid," he stated.

