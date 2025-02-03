President Trump vowed to stop all future U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing concerns over the country's controversial land expropriation law

In response, South Africa's foreign ministry defended the land expropriation law, arguing that it aligns with constitutional democracy

Elon Musk, a South African-born ally of Trump, criticized the South African government for not addressing violent political rhetoric, further fueling tensions around the land reform issue

Washington D.C, United States – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to cut off all future funding to South Africa, citing the country’s controversial land expropriation law, which he claims treats certain people “very badly.”

Trump's post on Truth Social has sparked a wave of reactions, with South African officials urging a more informed perspective.

Trump’s bold statement on South African land law

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, President Trump took to Truth Social to express his concerns about South Africa’s land policies.

In the post, Trump accused the nation of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups of people, without providing concrete evidence to support his claims.

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY.

"The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" Trump wrote.

This statement follows a trend from Trump’s previous administration, during which he expressed alarm over alleged violence against white farmers in South Africa and land seizures.

U.S. aid to South Africa and economic impact

According to the most recent U.S. government data, the United States allocated nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023, Premium Times reported.

This financial support primarily targeted various sectors, including public health, development, and humanitarian projects.

Trump's pledge to end this funding could have significant implications, especially considering South Africa’s ongoing efforts to address historical racial inequalities in land ownership.

The government has yet to comment directly on the financial aspect, but Trump's call for action raises questions about the future of U.S.-South Africa relations.

South Africa responds to Trump's threats

In response to Trump's remarks, South Africa's foreign ministry issued a statement asserting the country’s right to address its past wrongs through constitutional means.

“We trust President Trump's advisers will make use of the investigative period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa's policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy.

“It may become clear that our expropriation act is not exceptional, as many countries have similar legislation," the ministry said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been vocal about the importance of the law, which aims to redress racial disparities in land ownership that persist three decades after the fall of apartheid in 1994, Reuters reported.

The law, which Ramaphosa signed last month, allows the government to expropriate land in the public interest.

While its supporters argue it is necessary to address lingering racial inequalities, critics—including Trump—view it as an unjustified land grab.

Ramaphosa has maintained that the law is designed to promote social justice and equity.

In a recent statement, he reassured South Africans and international partners that the law is aligned with constitutional democracy and economic progress.

Musk and Trump’s shared concerns over South Africa

The debate around South Africa’s land expropriation law has also caught the attention of Elon Musk, the South African-born CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, recently sparked controversy with his comments about the country’s political climate.

In a response on X (formerly Twitter), Musk condemned the government’s failure to address violent rhetoric from far-left political groups, stating:

"They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa."

