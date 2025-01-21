Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - The founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, said it was a good experience participating in the inaugural ceremony of President Donald Trump on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Kumuyi said he aligns with everything Trump hopes to achieve as he assumed office for the second time.

Kumuyi said he believes God will use Trump to bring peace, stability and solve the problem of security. Photo credit: @TheoAbuAgada/@realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The popular man of God stated this during an interview on Fox News.

The Real Church Gist shared video of the interview via its X handle, @therealchurchg1.

“I think it was awesome. And I celebrate the victory of democracy. And also, I appreciate the fact that America has spoken this time. And America has elected Donald Trump to be the 47th president of the United States of America. And I align with everything that went on, and also the inaugural speech of Donald Trump, what he hopes to achieve, and what he wants to do, even starting from today. And that this week is going to be a busy period for him, putting things in place as he has promised the whole nation. I would say it was a good experience participating in the inaugural ceremony today.”

Kumuyi also said he has the feeling that Trump will continue with his support for religious freedom in the advancement of Christianity across the world

Trump hosted the first-ever meeting of foreign ministers focused solely on internal religious freedom during his first tenure.

“Aside from the speech, I believe that that's what he wants to do again. He said not only concentrate on America, America first, of course, but is going to extend his influence to other parts of the world and we are believing and looking forward to the point that the Lord God of Heaven, will use him to bring peace and stability and solve the problem of security, not only in America, but in the rest of the world, too.”

Speaking about his planned meeting with members of Congress, he said:

“Well, the discussion will be on the present situation in America from their own perspective, also from the perspective of Africa. What can we do together to fulfill the desires of the people to have peace and to have unity and to have economic development without the hindrance of the insecurity of the situations in which we find ourselves, not only in America, but in Africa and Asia, everywhere

“How can we approach the problem together to see how to achieve under God, with the help of God, level of security that makes everyone have the freedom to be who he wants to be.”

Trump declares U.S will only recognise 2 genders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump declared that the United States of America (USA) will only recognise two genders - male and female.

Trump made this known during his inaugural speech on Monday, January 202, 2025 as the 47th president of the United States Senior.

White House officials explained that the order is part of the Trump administration’s wider “restoring sanity” agenda.

Source: Legit.ng