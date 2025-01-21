Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to begin the process of removing the US WHO

The order to withdraw the US from the international health body was one of the numerous executive orders Trump signed on his first day in office

During his first tenure in office, Trump was critical of how the organisation handled the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from China

Donald Trump, the 47th US President, has signed an executive order to commence the process of withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 78-year-old president said, "Oooh, that's a big one," as he signed the withdrawing order shortly after he arrived at the White House from the inauguration grounds. The withdrawal of the US from WHO was one of Trump's executive actions on his first day in office.

Trump moves to withdraw US from WHO Photo Credit: Getty Image

Source: Twitter

Second time Trump withdrew US from WHO

This development marked the second time that the newly inaugurated US president would pull the US out of the WHO.

During his first term in office, the US president was critical of how the international health body handled COVID-19 and commenced the process of pulling the US out of the institution during the pandemic. President Joe Biden later reversed the action.

According to the BBC, Trump signing the executive order on day one in office indicated that the US may formally detach itself from the global agency.

On why the withdrawal, the order reads in part:

"Due to the organization's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."

Why Trump withdraw US from WHO

The executive order also said the withdrawal was the result of "unfairly onerous payments" the US made to the WHO, which is part of the United Nations.

When Trump was still in office the first time around, he was critical of the organization for being too "China-centric" in its approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump alleged that the organisation was being biased about China concerning how it released guidance during the pandemic.

Under the Biden administration, the US continued to be the largest funder of the WHO, contributing almost one-fifth of the agency's budget in 2023.

US: When was Donald Trump sworn in?

Legit.ng recalled that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

Recall that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

However, the second-term US president was flanked by the gang of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The billionaires were said to have gotten a prime seat alongside Trump's cabinet members at the Capitol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng