Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, 2025, defeating President Joe Biden and Kamala Haris in the US presidential election

At 78 years and seven months old, Trump will become the oldest individual to assume the U.S. presidency

Before Trump, 46 individuals served as President of the United States, making Trump the 47th to lead the country

As Donald Trump prepares to succeed Joe Biden as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, he will become the second president in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland.

Notably, upon his inauguration, Trump will be the oldest individual to assume the U.S. presidency, at 78 years and seven months old.

US former Presidents since 1797 to date Photo credit: Heritage Images/Scott Oison/Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, he will be the first president to take office after having been impeached and the first convicted felon to assume the presidency.

Here is a comprehensive list of American presidents leading up to Trump's upcoming inauguration:

1. George Washington (1789–1797)

2. John Adams (1797–1801)

3. Thomas Jefferson (1801–1809)

4. James Madison (1809–1817)

5. James Monroe (1817–1825)

6. John Quincy Adams (1825–1829)

7. Andrew Jackson (1829–1837)

8. Martin Van Buren (1837–1841)

9. William Henry Harrison (1841)

10. John Tyler (1841–1845)

11. James K. Polk (1845–1849)

12. Zachary Taylor (1849–1850)

13. Millard Fillmore (1850–1853)

14. Franklin Pierce (1853–1857)

15. James Buchanan (1857–1861)

16. Abraham Lincoln (1861–1865)

17. Andrew Johnson (1865–1869)

18. Ulysses S. Grant (1869–1877)

19. Rutherford B. Hayes (1877–1881)

20. James A. Garfield (1881)

21. Chester A. Arthur (1881–1885)

22. Grover Cleveland (1885–1889)

23. Benjamin Harrison (1889–1893)

24. Grover Cleveland (1893–1897)

25. William McKinley (1897–1901)

26. Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909)

27. William Howard Taft (1909–1913)

28. Woodrow Wilson (1913–1921)

29. Warren G. Harding (1921–1923)

30. Calvin Coolidge (1923–1929)

31. Herbert Hoover (1929–1933)

32. Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933–1945)

33. Harry S. Truman (1945–1953)

34. Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953–1961)

35. John F. Kennedy (1961–1963)

36. Lyndon B. Johnson (1963–1969)

37. Richard Nixon (1969–1974)

38. Gerald Ford (1974–1977)

39. Jimmy Carter (1977–1981)

40. Ronald Reagan (1981–1989)

41. George H.W. Bush (1989–1993)

42. Bill Clinton (1993–2001)

43. George W. Bush (2001–2009)

44. Barack Obama (2009–2017)

45. Donald Trump (2017–2021)

46. Joe Biden (2021–2025)

47. Donald Trump (2025–)

Trump, Vance release official portraits

Previously, Legit.ng reported as the countdown to inauguration day continues, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have released their official portraits.

In the new portrait, Trump showcases his trademark serious demeanour, with a furrowed brow and direct gaze into the camera.

The US President-elect was dressed in a dark suit adorned with an American flag lapel pin. The Trump-Vance Transition Team unveiled the portrait on Thursday, January 16, as reported by Fox News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng