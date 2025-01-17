Trump and Vance released official portraits ahead of their inauguration, with Trump’s serious pose drawing comparisons to his 2023 mugshot

Trump and Vance will be sworn in on January 20, with Carrie Underwood set to perform the national anthem

Biden and former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton will attend the ceremony, marking a rare public gathering

As the countdown to inauguration day continues, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have released their official portraits.

This, however, has sparked widespread attention and discussion.

The official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice JD Vance. Photo credit: @AnchorAngi

In the new portrait, Trump showcases his trademark serious demeanour, with a furrowed brow and direct gaze into the camera. The US President-elect was dressed in a dark suit adorned with an American flag lapel pin.

The Trump-Vance Transition Team unveiled the portrait on Thursday, January 16, as reported by Fox News.

"In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here," the team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the image immediately resembled his widely publicized 2023 mugshot taken in Georgia during his legal battles.

Social media lit up with commentary, with some supporters calling the image “iconic” and others questioning if the likeness was a deliberate statement.

In contrast, Vice President-elect JD Vance’s portrait exudes an approachable confidence. The former Marine is pictured smiling, arms folded, against a neutral backdrop.

Inauguration day preparations in full swing

With the swearing-in ceremony just days away, preparations for the historic event are nearing completion.

Trump and Vance will officially assume their roles as president and vice president in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 20.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will sing the national anthem during the event, which promises to blend tradition with a touch of flair unique to the Trump-Vance administration.

Biden and former Presidents to attend ceremony

Outgoing President Joe Biden will attend the inauguration, marking the traditional transfer of power.

Biden, who delivered his farewell address on Wednesday, January 15, has also invited Trump to the White House for a morning meeting before the ceremony.

The three other living former U.S. presidents—Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton—are also expected to be in attendance.

Their presence marks a rare but significant public reunion, following their appearance together at Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week.

See the official portraits here:

Trump to face hush-money sentencing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a judge in New York again denied Trump the ability to dismiss his hush money conviction due to his election victory. The judge, Juan Merchan, ordered Trump to appear in court for sentencing on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Merchan signalled in a written decision that he would sentence the former and future president to what is known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids re-arrest.

