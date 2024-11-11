Authorities in Duluth, Minnesota, have reported a tragic mass shooting in which Anthony Nephew, 46, killed his wife, ex-partner, and two sons

Police Chief Mike Ceynowa described the incident as a complex case with multiple crime scenes and a history of mental health struggles

Nephew’s social media posts and past writings revealed a pattern of psychological distress, and political frustrations

After Trump's Re-Election in US, Man Kills Wife and Two Sons, Reasons Emerge

Police discovered the first crime scene, finding Nephew’s ex-partner, 47-year-old Erin Abramson, and their 15-year-old son, Jacob Nephew, dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside Abramson's home.

After identifying Nephew as a suspect, officers found his 45-year-old wife, Kathryn Nephew, and their 7-year-old son, Oliver Nephew, deceased in the family home nearby.

Chief Ceynowa noted that Nephew had a "pattern of mental health issues," and previous public statements by Nephew himself painted a picture of deep psychological distress.

In a 2021 op-ed for the Duluth News Tribune, Nephew wrote about the stigmatization of mental health issues in America, mentioning how many people struggle in silence.

His piece foreshadowed the tragedy, stating, “For millions of Americans, a breakdown leads to suicide — or homicide before suic'ide.”

“Mental health in this country is stigmatized, ignored, or treated as a burden for the individual to bear alone, with little help and less understanding,” he wrote.

“Americans deny they have mental health struggles. Because they have to, because they’re told to, or because they don’t realize their mind is broken.”

Nephew's social media activity also reflected his struggles. In July, he wrote about intrusive thoughts, referencing religious persecution and expressing fears for himself and his family.

He described fears of being persecuted as a "witch" or seen as "Satan" due to his beliefs.

Nephew's social media presence displayed a mix of anti-Trump sentiments, political criticism, and broader disillusionment.

He frequently posted left-wing political content, including criticisms of former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. In one post, he criticized the impact of political beliefs on women’s rights and referenced 'The Handmaid’s Tale', a dystopian novel and TV series about the oppression of women.

In another, he shared a political meme contrasting words like “hope” and “heal” with Democratic figures, while associating “hate” with Trump.

