The Justice Department is preparing to drop federal charges against President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office, aligning with longstanding policy against prosecuting a sitting president

Special Counsel Jack Smith is working to conclude two high-profile cases against Trump, though charges against some co-defendants may continue

Trump’s spokesperson lauded the move, asserting it reflects Americans' desire to end “weaponization” of the justice system and focus on national unity

The Justice Department appears poised to drop federal criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office, according to a Justice Department official familiar with the situation.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed to oversee two high-profile cases against Trump, is reportedly working on how to close both cases in line with DOJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

The DOJ official, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, indicated that the department’s policy is a key factor guiding Smith’s decision-making.

However, Smith may still seek to continue prosecuting two co-defendants tied to one of Trump’s cases, suggesting that investigations beyond Trump’s personal involvement could persist.

The DOJ is reportedly racing against two impending document deadlines in both cases, putting additional pressure on Smith to find a path for winding down the cases within weeks.

The move has drawn praise from Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, who issued a statement suggesting that the DOJ’s decision aligns with the will of the American people.

According to Cheung, “It is now abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, so we can, as President Trump said in his historic speech last night, unify our country and work together for the betterment of our nation.”

Trump’s Past Remarks and Tensions with DOJ

Before news of the DOJ’s discussions surfaced, Trump had openly criticized Jack Smith, the DOJ, and leading figures within the department, suggesting that he could dismiss the special counsel or consider a self-pardon once in office.

Trump has also indicated a willingness to prosecute political opponents. He has recently amplified social media posts calling for criminal charges against prominent Democrats, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for unspecified offenses.

