Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have congratulated Donald Trump on his reelection victory, calling it a historic comeback

Netanyahu emphasized the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S., anticipating a “new beginning” under Trump’s leadership

Abiy Ahmed expressed optimism for deeper U.S.-Ethiopia relations, hoping to strengthen bilateral cooperation during Trump’s new term

In a sweeping statement showing the enduring bond between Israel and the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election victory, which he called "history's greatest comeback."

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), was directed toward Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Netanyahu and Zelensky Congratulate Donald Trump. Photo credit: X/@natanyahu/@abiyahmed/Zelensky

Source: Twitter

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Calls Trump’s Victory

Netanyahu expressed optimism about Trump’s return to the White House, referring to it as a "new beginning for America" and a testament to the "powerful recommitment to the great alliance" between Israel and the U.S.

In the message, which emphasized their longstanding friendship, Netanyahu signed off alongside his wife, Sara: "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. In true friendship, Yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

The message highlights Israel's anticipation of further collaboration on critical security, economic, and diplomatic initiatives, and reflects Netanyahu's historically strong ties with Trump, forged during his first term.

Abiy Ahmed Celebrates Trump

Echoing Netanyahu's sentiments, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended congratulations, expressing enthusiasm for renewed U.S.-Ethiopia cooperation under Trump’s leadership.

In his post, Abiy wrote:

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump... on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

This message marks a hopeful outlook for future diplomatic partnerships between Ethiopia and the U.S., aiming at fostering shared goals in security, economic development, and regional stability in Africa.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump:

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

“We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies.

“I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.”

Other world leaders join in congratulating Trump

Two other world leaders have also congratulated the Republican candidate. UK Prime Minister Kei Starmer wrote on X:

"Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also wrote on X:

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future."

Trump's return to the White House signals possible shifts in U.S. foreign policy, and his established relationships with leaders like Netanyahu and Abiy may play a crucial role in his administration's diplomatic landscape.

Trump declares victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

This came after he was projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng