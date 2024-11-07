Professor Kingsley Moghalu said "despite Donald Trump’s controversial legal record and personality, Americans broadly wanted him"

Moghalu, a political economist, stated that Americans were "not as enamoured of the 'woke' liberal agenda as the left-leaning media would have us to believe'

The former Nigerian presidential aspirant asserted that Americans wanted a return to more “traditional” values, even if Trump was not necessarily the perfect exemplar of those values

Washington, D.C., USA - Following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) election 2024, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has said one of the reasons Kamala Harris lost is because "Americans are not ready yet for a female president".

Moghalu stated this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, November 6.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and erstwhile presidential hopeful, asserted that Harris "simply could not overcome the positive and negative factors that drove support for Trump".

"Why Harris lost to Trump:

1. Sexism (Americans are not ready yet for a female President)

2. (Perceptions of) the Economy - Inflation that is coming down but was high for most of the campaign season.

3. Harris could not overcome the scepticism of the white working class.

"Many reasons for this, including both racism and sexism. Obama overcame racism, but his mother was white and the timing was propitious.

4. That Trump’s victory was sweeping, encompassing virtually all the “battleground” states including the “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin says something: despite Trump’s controversial legal record and personality, Americans broadly wanted him.

