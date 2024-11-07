US Election: 4 Reasons Harris Lost to Trump, Moghalu Shares
- Professor Kingsley Moghalu said "despite Donald Trump’s controversial legal record and personality, Americans broadly wanted him"
- Moghalu, a political economist, stated that Americans were "not as enamoured of the 'woke' liberal agenda as the left-leaning media would have us to believe'
- The former Nigerian presidential aspirant asserted that Americans wanted a return to more “traditional” values, even if Trump was not necessarily the perfect exemplar of those values
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.
Washington, D.C., USA - Following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) election 2024, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has said one of the reasons Kamala Harris lost is because "Americans are not ready yet for a female president".
US Election: Daddy Freeze comments on Trump's victory, drags those criticising mass deportation plan
Moghalu stated this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, November 6.
Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and erstwhile presidential hopeful, asserted that Harris "simply could not overcome the positive and negative factors that drove support for Trump".
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He wrote:
"Why Harris lost to Trump:
1. Sexism (Americans are not ready yet for a female President)
2. (Perceptions of) the Economy - Inflation that is coming down but was high for most of the campaign season.
3. Harris could not overcome the scepticism of the white working class.
"Many reasons for this, including both racism and sexism. Obama overcame racism, but his mother was white and the timing was propitious.
4. That Trump’s victory was sweeping, encompassing virtually all the “battleground” states including the “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin says something: despite Trump’s controversial legal record and personality, Americans broadly wanted him.
Read Moghalu's full post below:
Read more on US election 2024:
- US election 2024: 5 reasons Donald Trump won and Kamala Harris lost
- US president Joe Biden breaks silence as Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris takes double action after losing US election to Donald Trump
Implication of Trump's defeat of Harris
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moghalu said Trump's comeback does not mean much for Africa.
Moghalu stated that the US president-elect "has never shown much interest in Africa."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.